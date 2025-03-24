KGS Employees Celebrate 20 Years at MARFORK

Photo By Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft | Chi Sang Chong, a facilities specialist for MARFORK, gives remarks after receiving a...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft | Chi Sang Chong, a facilities specialist for MARFORK, gives remarks after receiving a plaque during a ceremony to commemorate his longstanding service at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, March 5, 2025. Twenty years ago, Hong Kyun Na and Chong began their work as Korea Garrison Support employees and have been a steady presence at MARFORK since. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea - Hong Kyun Na and Chi Sang Chong began their journey with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea twenty years ago as Korean Government Support employees and have continued to embody the motto, always faithful, ever since.



KGS employees play a vital role within United States Forces Korea to fulfil roles including housing, utilities, administrative or logistical needs, their support vital to sustaining the everyday operations and lives of service members across various U.S. bases.



Chong, raised in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, had spent five years working for the Army before pursuing a job with the Marines at MARFORK. Na, born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, attended and graduated from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas before applying to MARFORK as a budget analyst.



“February 28 in 2005 was my first day working for the Marine Corps,” said Chong. “I was one of the first Korean employees at MARFORK.”



The two arrived just days of each other and both remember the Marine Corps captain, now colonel, who initially interviewed them. To this day, they occasionally keep in touch.



These two have been a steady presence in MARFORK for the past two decades, seeing the rotation of over a thousand Marines, commanders and other changes. They personally participated in countless community relationship events, military events and Marine Corps balls, a show of commitment to the Marines and traditions.



“I have been to almost every ball at Marine Forces Korea since I have been here. The first Marine Corps Ball I attended, I was very impressed at how it was conducted, it was a different experience,” said Chong.



Through the years, they missed only a handful of these core events – Chong only twice and Na just once and have personally assisted in the MARFORK Marines fundraising for their annual ball. When asked how long they plan to work at MARFORK, Mr. Na stated as long as he could.



“The Marines are special. I have enjoyed my time working for the Marine Corps,” said Na.



Na and Chong have been valued members of the MARFORK staff for the past two decades. They have made impactful sacrifices and contributions in their time from assisting new Marines stationed in Korea in navigating the ins and outs of their new duty station, to personally driving toys to local orphanages that MARFORK gathered on winter toy drives.



“Mr. Na and Mr. Chong have devoted decades of service to this command. They’ve shown commitment not only the MARFORK mission but to the thousands of Marines that have served here over the past 20 years,” said Maj. Gen. William E. Souza, commander of MARFORK. “They are and continue to be an integral part of the history here and we are so very grateful to them for their continued contribution.”