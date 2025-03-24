Dragon Brigades Fittest Soldier? Army Spc. Scores perfect fitness test score

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Thompkins does bicep curls in the Camp Carroll gym. (US Army photo by Sgt. Kurtis...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Thompkins does bicep curls in the Camp Carroll gym. (US Army photo by Sgt. Kurtis Martinez) see less | View Image Page

Camp Carroll, Korea – Spc. Laderrian M. Thompkins has his sights set even higher! This Columbus, Georgia native and valued member of the Supply Support Activity Platoon, Echo Battery, 2-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, smashed the Army Combat Fitness Test on February 20th, 2025 with an incredible score of 613.

This achievement is even more impressive considering Spc. Thompkins's relentless pursuit of excellence. He previously tackled the ACFT four times, achieving near-perfect scores of 593, 595, and 599, proving his dedication to exceeding the Army's standard of two tests per year.

When asked about his training regimen, Spc. Thompkins shared, “When I trained, I mainly focused on my running, endurance, and cutting down my weight about five pounds while still focusing on muscle building and endurance.”

“Spc Thompkins demonstrated unparalleled fortitude and dedication to physical excellence. He relentlessly pushed his limits, epitomizing the Warrior Ethos and exemplifying the Army’s commitment to peak performance. Spc. Thompkins’s accomplishment serves as an inspiration to peers, fostering a culture of self-improvement within the unit and bringing distinct credit upon himself, his unit, and the United States Army,” commended Sgt. Maj. Randall E. Shorey III, Operations Sgt. Maj. of the 2-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion.

Spc. Thompkins's accomplishment aligns perfectly with the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade’s “Lead with F.I.R.E.” motto, showcasing exceptional Fitness, Improve, Resiliency, Readiness, and Expertise. He not only achieved an outstanding PT score but also demonstrated his willingness to continuously improve, his readiness to pass the test at any moment, and his expertise in mentoring fellow Soldiers.

“Spc. Thompkins is apart of the area 4 basketball team where they have won 13 tournaments total. He goes to the gym daily to stay physically fit. His success stems from a disciplined training regimen, which combines strength conditioning, cardio, and functional fitness. He embodies the Army values through physical excellence, setting a high standard for his peers as a fitness mentor within our unit” said 1st Sgt. Christopher McClinton, Echo Company.

When asked for final comments, Spc. Thompkins stated, “Always keep God first!”