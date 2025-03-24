Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DESRON 15 MISR-A Brief

    JAPAN

    03.18.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Lt. Eric "Half-Squat" Thomas, Commander, Destroyer Squadron Fifteen Surface Fires and Effects Center's Maritime Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance-Afloat (MISR-A), briefed JMSDF leadership on the role that Maritime Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance - Afloat (MISR-A) officers play in maritime fires. "The integration of Allied navies is our number one focus," said Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15. "The seamless integration of maneuver and fires is at the core of CDS-15's Allied integration efforts and absolutely critical to the stability of the Western Pacific.". The MISR-A's role is to gather and analyze information about maritime environments to enhance decision-making and operational effectiveness.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Location: JP
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70

