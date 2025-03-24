Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF-70 and CDS-15 host Anti-Terrorism - Force Protection Conference

    JAPAN

    03.18.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Force protection and security representatives from across the Forward Deployed Naval Forces - Japan met in the CDS-15 Command Cave to discuss the steps necessary to defend our ships while they are in port. "Unending vigilance is required to keep our ships and their crews safe at all time, this is especially true when our ships are in port," said Harts. "This conference brings together the sharpest minds in Seventh Fleet to discuss Anti-Terrorism and Force Protection requirements."

