REAL ID begins in May; prepare now to be ready when accessing Fort McCoy

Courtesy Photo | This notification from the Transportation Security Administration reminds ID card holders to get their IDs updated to REAL ID standards.

The REAL ID Act enforcement date of May 7 is fast approaching, and under these requirements, all personnel accessing Fort McCoy will be required to have a common access card (CAC) or other form of identification compliant with REAL ID requirements.



Anyone using a CAC for access to Fort McCoy is already compliant and will not need to take further action. For those who do not have a CAC, we will implement this in three phases.



1. Effect now, anyone with a REAL ID compliant form of identification can have their access record updated at the Visitor Control Center (VCC) and will be issued a new pass or installation access card as appropriate.



2. Effective May 7, anyone who enters Fort McCoy and has not updated their access record at the VCC must provide a valid pass or installation access card along with a secondary form of identification compliant with the REAL ID requirements.



3. Effective July 1, all individuals who use a pass or installation access card for access to Fort McCoy, MUST have completed their access record update at the VCC using their REAL ID compliant form of identification and obtained a new pass or installation access card. Failure to update access records at the VCC by July 1 will result in denied entry to Fort McCoy.



It is highly recommend that everyone begin this process now. Lastly, if you do not already have one, please act now to obtain a REAL ID as the time to obtain one may be longer than expected as the deadline draws closer.



If you would like more information on the REAL ID Act, visit https://www.dhs.gov/real-id, or for Wisconsin visit https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/license-drvs/how-to-apply/realid.aspx.



(Article prepared by Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services.)