BJACH Nutrition Team Leads Community Engagement for National Nutrition Month

Photo By Jean Graves | Capt. Aireal Williams, right, and Lilli Keppinger, left, registered dietitians from...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Capt. Aireal Williams, right, and Lilli Keppinger, left, registered dietitians from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, teach students about the importance of hydration and nutrition during a presentation at DeRidder High School, March 24, 2025. The visit was part of BJACH’s National Nutrition Month outreach to promote health education and build lifelong healthy habits. see less | View Image Page

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Registered dietitians from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital led a monthlong series of hands-on events, educational outreach, and interactive classes throughout March in support of National Nutrition Month. Their efforts highlighted the critical connection between food, health and mission readiness for Soldiers and Families at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.



Capt. Aireal Williams, chief of the Nutrition Care Division at BJACH, said educating the community on the benefits of proper nutrition is important year-round.



“Our goal this month was to focus on this year’s theme, ‘Food Connects Us,’” she said. “We coordinated a variety of events to showcase this. We organized a post-wide food drive in support of the installation’s food pantry, hosted commissary tours to teach our community how to read food labels and shop for the most nutritious options, visited child development centers and DeRidder High School to help students build healthy habits early, and led three cooking classes focused on kid-friendly meals, cooking in small spaces and fueling for performance.”



According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, National Nutrition Month was established in 1973 as an annual campaign to encourage informed food choices and promote healthful eating and physical activity habits.



Williams said each engagement was designed to both educate and inspire.



“Food is such an important part of our lives,” she said. “When it comes to nutrition, we often don’t know what we don’t know. Our goal this month

was to reach as many people as possible with that message.”



Lilli Keppinger, a registered dietitian at BJACH, joined Williams in leading this year’s outreach. The pair took to the airwaves March 17 to share their initiatives on KJAE 93.5 and Today’s Country KVVP 105.7 and produced two social media reels to expand their reach.



“Getting the word out about nutrition is important for several reasons,” Keppinger said. “National Nutrition Month is a great springboard for raising awareness about the role nutrition plays in overall health. It’s also a chance to educate the public on evidence-based practices in a world overwhelmed with misinformation.”



Keppinger said knowing what to eat—and when—can make all the difference in achieving nutrition goals.



“Regular messaging helps people build confidence in their ability to make healthy choices,” she said. “Whether it’s meal planning, label reading, or understanding the difference between fad diets and sustainable habits, nutrition education supports everything from mental health to chronic disease prevention. It’s about creating a strong foundation for a healthier, more resilient lifestyle.”



Justine Ramsey, a registered dietitian with the Vernon Parish Louisiana State University Agricultural Center, partnered with the BJACH team for the Family Friendly Meals cooking class, providing ingredients and educational materials.



“I provide direct education and support community projects in Vernon and Beauregard parishes,” Ramsey said. “Through a grant from the Supplemental Nutrition Program, I’m empowered to participate in and support opportunities like this.”



Ramsey said she was proud to collaborate with BJACH to help the Fort Johnson community make healthier, more informed food choices.



As the Army continues to prioritize holistic health and wellness, the role of registered dietitians remains essential to the success of Soldiers and their Families. Through expert guidance, community engagement and evidence-based education, the BJACH Nutrition Care Division is helping to fuel the force—one meal at a time.