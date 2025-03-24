Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk returns home after 70-day, counter-drug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean

Courtesy Photo | The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) identifies a sailing vessel suspected...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) identifies a sailing vessel suspected of illicit activity while underway in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Feb. 19, 2025. During a law enforcement boarding, the crew discovered approximately 637 pounds of cocaine hidden onboard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Cutter Mohawk) see less | View Image Page

KEY WEST, Fla. — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) returned to their home port in Key West, March 16, following a 70-day deployment to the Eastern Pacific Ocean.



Mohawk deployed in support of Joint Interagency Task Force – South (JIATF-S) and Operation Martillo, where crew members conducted counter-drug missions in the Coast Guard Eleventh District’s area of responsibility. While at sea, Mohawk’s crew successfully contributed to protecting their fellow Americans by countering transnational criminal organizations and preventing dangerous and illegal narcotics from reaching the United States. The crew worked side by side with Coast Guard units, embarked law enforcement personnel from the Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific (PACTACLET) and the Costa Rican Coast Guard.



Throughout the deployment, crew members interdicted three suspected drug smuggling vessels and apprehended six suspected drug smugglers. Crew members seized nearly 8,200 pounds of cocaine and 330 pounds of marijuana.



While on patrol, Mohawk’s crew interdicted a sailing vessel suspected of illicit activity. Mohawk’s boarding team embarked the vessel and subsequently located contraband, seizing 637 pounds of cocaine and detained the crew.



Additionally, the crew of Mohawk coordinated with Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754) and Coast Guard Cutter Stone (WMSL 758) to deter narcotics trafficking in the region. Notably, Mohawk’s crew jointly interdicted a go-fast style vessel with James’ crew off the coast of Colombia, seizing more than 5,900 pounds of cocaine. Coordinating with a maritime patrol aircraft, Mohawk’s pursuit caused the go-fast vessel to jettison bails of cocaine overboard for later recovery. James’ crew proceeded to stop the go-fast vessel and apprehend three suspected narcotics smugglers for future prosecution.



Mohawk’s crew also had the opportunity to operate with the Costa Rican Coast Guard Grupo de Operaciones Policíale Especiales (GOPES), a Costa Rican special police operations unit. Mohawk identified a fishing vessel suspected of drug smuggling and proceeded to board it. The boarding team discovered 1,600 pounds of cocaine and 330 pounds of marijuana. Following the boarding, the three suspected drug smugglers, fishing vessel and contraband were transferred to GOPES for prosecution in Costa Rica. This joint operation underscores the ongoing U.S. commitment to regional stability and support for partner nation efforts to combat the destabilizing effects caused by transnational criminal organizations.



During a visit in Golfito, Costa Rica, Mohawk’s crew and embarked PACTACLET personnel exchanged best practices with GOPES and shared law enforcement techniques and other tactics for interdicting illicit drug ventures at sea. Mohawk crew members provided a tour of the cutter as well and exchanged coins and patches with their Costa Rican counterparts. In addition, Mohawk crew members volunteered their free time to clean, complete yard work and undertake preservation projects at Hogar de Ancianos de Golfito, a local retirement home.



Furthermore, the Mohawk’s crew participated in training evolutions with James’ embarked Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron aviation detachment and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter. This training served to increase competency for shipboard-helicopter operations and bolstered the tactical relationship between deployed units operating together in the Eastern Pacific.



“I am extremely proud of our accomplishments during this deployment,” said Cmdr. David Ratner, commanding officer of Mohawk. “The Mohawk crew, with the support of embarked law enforcement personnel from the Pacific Tactical Law Enforcement Team, displayed toughness and grit to effectively fight back against destabilizing transnational criminal organizations in the Eastern Pacific and kept nearly 8,200 pounds of cocaine and 330 pounds of marijuana from reaching the United States.”



Based in San Diego, California, PACTACLET personnel provide counter-narcotic law enforcement capabilities and support the interdiction, apprehension and processing of suspected drug smugglers. PACTACLET members are skilled in law enforcement boarding procedures at sea and are critical for mission execution.



Launched Jan. 15, 2012, Operation Martillo, Spanish for “Hammer,” is a counter-narcotic campaign support by U.S. Southern Command and led JIATF-S. By leveraging interoperability between numerous domestic and international partnerships, the task force strives to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations by fighting crime and defunding their illicit ventures.



Mohawk is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter and was commissioned in 1991. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-drug and migrant interdiction operations, enforcement of federal fishery laws as well as search and rescue in support of Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.



Mohawk falls under the command of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, which is based in Portsmouth, Virginia. U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area oversees all Coast Guard operations east of the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf. In addition to surge operations, they also allocate ships to deploy to the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific to combat transnational organized crime and illicit maritime activity.



For information on how to join the U.S. Coast Guard, visit GoCoastGuard.com to learn about active duty and reserve, officer and enlisted opportunities. Information on how to apply to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy can be found at https://uscga.edu.



