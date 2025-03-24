Tennessee National Guard honors President Andrew Jackson

Photo By Spc. Landon Evans | U.S. Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Steven Turner, Tennessee's Assistant Adjutant...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Landon Evans | U.S. Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Steven Turner, Tennessee's Assistant Adjutant General, salutes the tomb of Andrew Jackson, on what would have been his 258th birthday, at The Hermitage, March 15. Every year a wreath is placed at the tomb of the seventh president of the United States, honoring his service to his country and celebrating his life. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Landon Evans) see less | View Image Page

HERMITAGE, Tenn. – A wreath-laying ceremony was held, March 15, honoring President Andrew Jackson on what would have been his 258th birthday at Jackson’s home, The Hermitage, outside Nashville.



During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Steven Turner, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army, spoke about the seventh president and then placed a wreath, which is presented on behalf of the President of the United States, at Jackson’s tomb to celebrate his life and many contributions.



“General Jackson represents Tennessee and what it means to be a true Tennessean,” said Turner. “It is an honor, and I am humbled, to be able to help honor him today.”



During the ceremony, Turner was joined by Pam Koban, the Regent of the Andrew Jackson Foundation, to place the wreath together at Jackson’s grave site, which is in the garden behind his home.



“It is a privilege to represent the U.S. President as we honor Jackson on his birthday,” said Turner.



In addition to Turner’s role as a speaker, Lt. Col. Paul Gunn, a chaplain with the Tennessee Air National Guard, gave the ceremony’s invocation while Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard provided a color guard. Also, Sgt. Jeremy Bryant with the 129th Army Band, played taps. After the event, visitors explored The Hermitage, a national historic landmark, which hosts more than 75,000 guests every year.