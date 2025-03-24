Munson telephone system upgrade provides callers more options

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Sgt. Halla Tucker, a combat medic specialist assigned to the Military Corrections...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Sgt. Halla Tucker, a combat medic specialist assigned to the Military Corrections Complex, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, calls the Munson Army Health Center Call Center March 24. A recent upgrade to the telephone system now allows callers to reach more sections at the health center, including pharmacy, behavioral health, and referrals management, through a single telephone number. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – When Munson Army Health Center’s new automated call distribution system is activated March 25, patients will be able to reach more services through one central telephone number.



“The call center phone number remains the same, 913-684-6250, but when you call the appointment line you will really need to listen carefully because the menu options have changed,” said Toni McCall, Munson Army Health Center, Business Operations Division chief.



McCall said that existing call-center service options remain, like pharmacy, lab, and TRICARE Nurse Advice Line, but additional menu options will provide callers the opportunity to reach more services than before.



Service members will now be able to reach Smith Dental Clinic through the centralized appointment number, which will provide several routing options based on their service needs.



Expanded Behavioral Health menu options will now include Military Family Life Counselor, and Chaplain, who are an integral part of Munson's Targeted Care program.



Options for commonly accessed administrative offices like medical records, patient advocate and referrals management are included too.



“With the exception of Referral Management, if you still have the direct phone line for these clinics or offices, calling directly will still work too, but this change does make the process more efficient because patients really only need to remember one phone number for the entire health center,” said McCall.



All referrals management calls will be routed through the call center and have a new call back function, too.



“The new ‘one call does it all’ capability makes it more convenient to access your health care anytime and from anywhere,” McCall concluded.