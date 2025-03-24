DAF rolling out complimentary ‘grab and go’ breakfast to lodging guests

Following a successful beta test earlier this year, the Air Force Services Center is now ready to offer a complimentary breakfast to guests at lodging operations across the Department of the Air Force.



The six-month Air Force Inns Smart Start Breakfast Program pilot started in early May at seven locations with the AFSVC lodging team looking to determine if providing a breakfast would be cost effective, sustainable and if guests would take advantage of the service.



“Feedback showed guests really appreciated the program and loved the option, especially given limited choices at some installations,” said Aisha Carrasquillo, AFSVC Lodging Management specialist.



As a result, the AFSVC team is beginning to rollout the program across most DAF installations by reaching out to installations to provide guidance and sourcing information on food items and equipment, she said.



The first participating lodging operations are expected to begin in January with others in the months following.



“Although what we’ll provide isn’t a full hot breakfast, we are able to offer things like hotcakes, oatmeal and hard-boiled eggs,” said Donna Harp, AFSVC Lodging Management specialist. “It’s an offering that’s comparable to most civilian hotels outside the gates.”



The new service brings great benefit to Airmen, Guardians and their families “because it’s one less thing for them to worry about … they can just stop in a designated breakfast area and grab something quickly if they’re in a rush,” Carrasquillo said.



Robert Collins Jr., lodging manager of the Red River Inn at Altus AFB, Oklahoma, is excited to start advertising the upcoming service to his guests with a ribbon cutting Jan. 13 and breakfast service beginning Jan. 14.



“We love taking care of our customers and what a wonderful opportunity for us to do that by providing them this breakfast program,” he said.



Breakfast options at Altus AFB are spread out, Collins said, so offering Smart Start “will help our guests manage their time and not feel rushed by having to wake up earlier to then travel to the other side of the base, or wherever they choose, to get something to eat because it will be right here at lodging.”



“My staff and I are very excited to begin providing breakfast as an option to our valued guests in the new year and our front desk staff have already began verbally promoting it at check-in … the response has been one of excitement and anticipation,” added Jason Mosby, lodging manager at Barksdale AFB, Louisiana. “With the large number of groups and TDY guest we have, this will be a great benefit to them, as they won’t have to try to spend their mornings trying to find somewhere for breakfast.”

For Harp, Carrasquillo and their coworkers, being able to deliver a light breakfast service to guests brings them a sense of accomplishment.



“I’m really glad this was something that we were finally able to provide for our guests,” Carrasquillo said. “We worked so hard on putting together a breakfast program that would not only be beneficial to our guests but work well for each of our lodging facilities considering they aren’t all the same. It’s nice to finally be able to provide this option since it’s something our guests have been asking for.”

