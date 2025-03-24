AFSVC initiative boosts school liaison support at installations

The Air Force Services Center recently launched an online platform to boost support for installation command teams, educators, community stakeholders and families.



The new platform delivers the recently updated 8-week hybrid School Liaison Program Managers Core Course that lays the foundation for building, strengthening and sustaining the Installation School Liaison Program.



“The mission of our School Liaison Program Division is to strengthen our DAF installations and their communities through advancing pre-kindergarten through 12th grade education,” said Lori Phipps, AFSVC SLP Division chief. “One of the ways we do that is by enhancing the preparedness and effectiveness of our SLP managers; equipping them with the knowledge, understanding and resources they need to generate real-time solutions for military-connected communities facing transitional barriers and educational gaps.”



The inaugural course, a combination of instructor-led and independent study, began last month.



“Providing new SLP managers with a strong start and foundational knowledge allows space for them to not only learn the technical aspect of the position, but strategic and tactical application,” said LaurieAnn Goodier, AFSVC West Regional SLP specialist.



During the course, students experience live, virtual instructor-led training where they learn from seasoned SLP managers, giving them added perspectives based on the unique aspects of individual installation programs, Goodier said.



With a requirement for new SLP managers to complete an orientation within 90 days of hire, the School Liaison Division brainstormed with the AFSVC’s Training and Development Branch for options to support the requirement while minimizing the manpower needed to sustain it. That’s when the online platform was conceived.



“We were beyond excited to learn that this was an attainable goal that would enhance information and services available and provide a better experience for all users and give back time to those involved,” said Lacey Allen, AFSVC East Regional SLP specialist.



In addition to housing the training, the platform serves as a repository for policies, procedures and other valuable information.



Recently onboarded SLP managers now have “a more user-friendly system that’s organized to ensure they can explore new tools and best practices,” Allen said.



The new platform and training enhance problem-solving abilities and critical thinking, ultimately equipping managers with what’s needed to be successful, she said. It also supports the School Liaison Division in maintaining program requirements with limited manpower and different time zones.



Military connected students make up less than 1% of the total student population in many military impacted schools, Phipps said, so it’s imperative to have knowledgeable SLPs to help build healthy, sustainable educational partnerships.



“Airmen, Guardians and their families, along with joint service members and their families, deserve to have a network of support that helps ensure that no matter where they’re located, their military connected students have a smooth preK-12 experience and access to the resources they need,” Goodier added. “Our school liaison team is ready, willing and able to help.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2024 Date Posted: 03.24.2025 15:21 Story ID: 493602 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSVC initiative boosts school liaison support at installations, by Deborah Aragon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.