Nomad supports effort to recover WWII pilot remains in China

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Heqi Wang, an F-35A Lightning II maintainer with the 33rd Maintenance Group, traveled to China as a linguist in support of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s efforts to recover WWII pilot remains Aug. 3 - Sept. 19, 2024.



The DPAA's overall objective is to provide the fullest possible accounting of our missing personnel to their families and the nation. With the help of his team at the 33rd MXG, his proficiency in the Chinese language and his confidence throughout the interview process, Wang was selected to support the recovery effort.



“It was very touching at the time,” said Wang. “I was given the opportunity to take care of people and that seemed like an honorable thing to do.”



The mission required extensive preparation, including equipment provision and safety briefings.



“They issued me a backpack, rain boots, gloves and goggles,” said Wang. “The working environment is pretty harsh with high temperatures and exposure to insects and snakes, so we had to be prepared.”



After arriving in China, Wang was introduced to the Chinese officials who would be assisting them throughout the trip.



“I took a very cautious approach in the way I communicated with them,” said Wang. “It was very important for me to watch my tone and be sure to treat them with the proper courtesy and respect. In order to complete the mission, we were going to need everybody's help, and I wanted them to see us as equals.”



Working long hours in the rice paddies, Wang realized that his role in the mission was much more than a translator. He was there to maintain diplomatic relations, translate communications and manage local interactions.



“Not only were the Chinese officials contacting me day and night, but it was also local workers, the hotel transportation service and all sorts of other things,” said Wang. “No matter what time it was, if somebody wanted to talk to the American team, they called me first.”



While Wang’s linguistic skills were essential for coordination, he didn’t hesitate to roll up his sleeves and dive into the physical work either. He worked alongside United States Army, Navy and Marine personnel to assist them through the digging and sifting process.



“The physical labor was very intensive,” said Wang. “Even when we were given a break, I was always being pulled aside to translate.”



Despite the physical challenges, Wang’s supervisor maintained regular contact throughout the mission to confirm that his airman was managing his mental well-being.



“It’s easy to get lonely or feel isolated on a deployment, so we wanted to make sure that he was taken care of mentally and that he was still able to execute the mission,” said Tech. Sgt. Phillip Boyd, 33rd MXG non-commissioned officer in charge of documentation.



The mission took the team to several locations, including a more remote, mountainous area in northern China. There, they faced difficulties in locating crash sites, with limited access and rocky terrain.



“There were no roads or access for vehicles on the mountain,” said Wang. “A local guide would meet us at the bottom each day and lead us on a 40-minute hike to get to the work site.”



Wang was part of the investigation team, interviewing local villagers to gather information about potential burial areas.



“Out of respect, when the plane crashed during WWII, the locals buried the pilot, and other Airmen on board,” said Wang. “Two of the people that had helped bury our Airmen, have passed away, so we had to speak with their sons and grandchildren to gather information. I would then translate the information to English and pass it on to the DPAA historians to be documented.”



The mission allowed the team to build rapport and establish a foundation for future recoveries of U.S. service members.



Wang returned home to find that his coworkers had taken care of his lawn and assisted his family with anything they needed while he was away. Reflecting on the experience, he recognized how vital team support, clear communication and problem-solving skills were.



“I’m so appreciative for all the help and support that I received from my unit at Eglin,” said Wang. “Part of the reason that I was even able to execute this mission is because my unit had my back the entire time. This was a team effort, and I couldn’t have done it without them.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2025 Date Posted: 03.24.2025 14:59 Story ID: 493593 Location: EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nomad supports effort to recover WWII pilot remains in China, by SrA Abigail Duell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.