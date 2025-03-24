Hiring Our Heroes connects Fort Stewart spouses to the workforce

Photo By Bryan Lunn | Hiring Our Heroes hosted a two-day professional development and hiring event for...... read more read more Photo By Bryan Lunn | Hiring Our Heroes hosted a two-day professional development and hiring event for military spouses at Fort Stewart. The event provided attendees with the opportunity to network with industry professionals, refine their skills and make meaningful connections. see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Hiring Our Heroes hosted a two-day professional development and hiring event for military spouses March 19-20 at Club Stewart. The event provided attendees with the opportunity to network with industry professionals, refine their skills and make meaningful connections.



HOH is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans, military spouses, and transitioning service members find fulfilling careers.



The first day of the event featured an informational session with workshop activities, including resume preparation, public speaking, interview techniques and professional profile building. Participants spent the day sharpening their skills and gaining valuable insights.



Shelia Brookins, the workforce development coordinator at HOH, motivated spouses who had been out of the workforce for some time, reminding them not to downplay their experiences.



"Take 'just' out of your vocabulary," she said. "You have to believe in yourself first."



She also advised participants to manage their nerves and anxiety during the hiring event by taking a few moments to put everything into perspective.



"Get some fresh air, revisit a positive note, call a friend, or repeat a motivational mantra, such as 'just keep swimming,'" she said.



The second day of the event was a hiring fair, where attendees connected with local and national employers who understand the unique challenges faced by military spouses, including frequent relocations and family obligations.



Jill New, manager of the Military Spouse Fellowship Program, attended both days and discussed the initiative.



"The Military Spouse Career Accelerator Pilot (MSCAP) is a great way to quickly enter the workforce," she said. "This paid fellowship offers mentorship and hands-on experience that participants can take with them."



Angie Hood, manager of community engagement for HOH, highlighted the importance of these events and the value that military spouses bring to the workforce.



"Military spouses tend to be highly organized, resilient, and adaptable," she said. "They often raise families on their own and manage stressful lifestyles. Given the opportunity to reskill, they can adapt to new careers."



Laurie Richter, an Army wife at Fort Stewart, attended the event seeking to re-enter the workforce after being laid off in 2020 due to the pandemic and welcoming a new baby.



"This has been wonderful," she said. "I've been talking to industry professionals and making connections. I believe using these resources will help me get back out there."



As the event came to a close, it was clear that it had been a success. The opportunity to bridge the gap between military spouses, transitioning soldiers, and veterans is crucial, and the event provided a vital first step towards helping them re-enter the workforce.