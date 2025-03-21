USACE announces Notices of Availability (NOA) to Lease land at Cave Creek and North Fork Multipurpose Recreation Areas at Rough River Lake

LOUISVILLE, KY—The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District announces two Notices of Availability (NOA) land lease opportunities at Rough River Lake in Kentucky:



• NOA to Lease Cave Creek Multipurpose Recreation Area, Falls of Rough, Kentucky, which is available

for viewing here: https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/27561.



• NOA to Lease North Fork Multipurpose Recreation Area, McDaniels, Kentucky, which is available for

viewing here: https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/27563.



The NOAs begin the formal process of soliciting interest for the potential transfer of management responsibilities for the Cave Creek Campground and North Fork Campground through a long-term lease. Interested parties may submit an application for one, or both sites, through July 30, 2025.



USACE is committed to creating a sustainable recreation program and providing a high-quality recreation experience for lake visitors. As part of that effort, the Louisville District is continually evaluating how to best

deliver an enduring recreation program despite rising service and maintenance costs and constrained annual budgets. This includes optimizing project operations through utilizing volunteers and pursuing public/private partnerships.



The Louisville District is looking to partner with businesses to help transition management responsibilities for these campgrounds. These leasing opportunities allow entrepreneurs to earn a fair profit while being an integral part of the Rough River Lake community.



For more information about the Notices of Availability (NOAs), including submission instructions, selection criteria, and lease terms, please visit the following links:



• Cave Creek Area: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Projects/Display/Article/4129938/notice-ofavailability-

noa-to-lease-land-at-cave-creek-recreation-area-at-rough/



• North Fork Area: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Projects/Display/Article/4130572/notice-ofavailability-

noa-to-lease-land-north-fork-recreation-area-at-rough-ri/



Rough River Lake hosts over 1.6 million visitors each year. The popular 5,100-acre lake offers endless opportunities for adventure and relaxation, from camping under the stars and enjoying scenic picnics, to fishing, swimming and boating.



For any additional information or questions, interested parties can contact Kimberly Jones at (502) 315-6988 or Kimberly.S.Jones@usace.army.mil.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2025 Date Posted: 03.24.2025 13:11 Story ID: 493577 Location: KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE announces Notices of Availability (NOA) to Lease land at Cave Creek and North Fork Multipurpose Recreation Areas at Rough River Lake, by Abby Korfhage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.