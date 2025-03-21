11TH FIELD HOSPITAL' s OPERATION TORCH 2025

From February 24th to March 7th, the 11th Field Hospital embarked on an exhilarating training exercise called Operation Torch (OPTORCH). This dynamic operation focused on preparing for the demands of large-scale combat operations (LSCO), and it was an endeavor the new 11th Field Hospital (FH) Commander, Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Nicole H. Brown, knew could be successfully achieved.







The current conflicts in Ukraine have taught us that all sites, which state or non-state actors can potentially reach, could be targets. The FH Commander, LTC Brown, is aware that in order to succeed in future operations, military medical tactics must adapt to the ever-changing battle space. Therefore, after selecting the site for this operation, and with LTC Brown’s guidance and leadership, the Soldiers infilled a 32-bed field hospital into an existing structure.







The leader identified to execute and develop this strategic plan was the Chief of Operations for the 11th Field Hospital, Major (MAJ) Ellen Simpson. MAJ Simpson stated, “During OPTORCH, we utilized a building of opportunity for our field training exercise (FTX) to better prepare us for future wars in the LSCO environment. Putting our field hospital out in the open is no longer a safe choice, so finding a building where we can build our facility is the best option, and that’s what we a have accomplished on this FTX. I think it was an incredible experience. There have been raving reviews about all the training that was completed, and we can’t wait to do it.”







The Senior Enlisted advisor for the OPTORCH was Master Sergeant (MSG) Brian Thomas McCandless. He was responsible for helping shape the operation on the ground level, as well as helping find solutions during the construction of the FH. MSG McCandless stated, “We had to set up a 32-bed field hospital in a simulated LSCO environment, so with the help of our brothers and sisters from the Air Cavalry, we utilized a hanger and were able to set up our field hospital within the constraints of the building. Everything went really well, and we were really excited to see these Soldiers train. We covered Individual Critical Task Lists (ICTL) that were needed to keep our Soldiers proficient in their skills. We even conducted a Soldier of the Month board. It was very successful, and I am very happy about the overall results.”







Subject matter experts (SME) from different medical disciplines were consulted during OPTORCH not only to teach medical capabilities, but also to test Soldiers with medical injects like those seen in current combat environments. Captain (CPT) Hugh D. Elsea, a critical care nurse and an SME, stated, “One of the highlights from the white cell perspective was watching the Soldiers progress in their training. Some of them had very limited training using the field hospital equipment. Watching them progress with the amount of fidelity that we were able to put in each inject was super awesome. It was the greatest thing ever.”







During this two-week, 24-hour day exercise, Soldiers focused on mobilization, medical command and control, medical logistics, medical evacuation, hospitalization, medical treatment, and laboratory services, all within the confines of an unfamiliar location with multiple medical injects. The FH commander, LTC Brown, stated, “The intent of OPTORCH was to train in our individual critical tasks, as well as our mission essential tasks, in order to prepare us for any kind of expeditionary deployment. During the last two weeks the team really came together. We built some cohesive teams on the medical side and on the sustainment side, everyone was working together for the aim of providing hospitalization in an expeditionary environment. I am confident that when called to support worldwide operations the 11th Field Hospital is trained and ready to meet and exceed that mission.”







The total infill time for OPTORCH was 17 hours from departure to a complete 32-bed Field Hospital. Logistically, it had some challenges that were easily mitigated through careful planning and analysis. The hard work of the 11th FH staff and Soldiers demonstrated that no matter the location, weather, or terrain, the 11FH stands ready to deploy and treat Service Members, civilians, and coalition forces at a moment’s notice, “Anytime, Anywhere.”

