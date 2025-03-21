Check In, Get Cleared, Move Out

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Paul Helmig | U.S. Air Force Airman Erica Taylor, an aerospace medical technician with the 182nd...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Paul Helmig | U.S. Air Force Airman Erica Taylor, an aerospace medical technician with the 182nd Medical Group, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a photo at the Periodic Health Assessment (PHA) Quick during drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois, March 8, 2025. The purpose of the PHA Quick is to increase the wing’s readiness by Airmen accomplishing all medical requirements, including laboratory blood draws, vaccinations, dental examinations, etc., in one drill weekend. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Helmig) see less | View Image Page

This drill weekend marks a significant advancement in medical readiness for the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, as Airmen engage in a streamlined medical check known as the Physical Health Assessment Quick March 7-9, 2025.



Designed to ensure deployment readiness, Airmen are now able to complete essential health assessments in a single, organized event, maximizing both time management and operational effectiveness.



The PHA Quick featured a comprehensive array of stations that included lab work, immunizations, consultations with medical providers, mental health assessments and dental evaluations. Each component was organized to facilitate efficiency and thoroughness, allowing Airmen to receive essential medical services in a streamlined manner. By integrating these various medical services into a single event, the wing sets a precedent for future medical readiness.



“I believe PHA Quick’s effectiveness will lie in the program’s ability to give time back to Airmen, both within the medical units for training, as well as other base shops who will work more replete with personnel now that medical appointments have been streamlined,” said Lt. Col. Evan Skinner, the commander of Detachment 1, 182nd Medical Group. “As well as ensuring our members are medically ready to deploy.”



As the wing continuously evolves to meet emerging challenges, medical readiness is a cornerstone for operational effectiveness. The overall health and well-being of Airmen play a crucial role in their ability to serve effectively. The PHA Quick ensures that Airmen are prepared to respond to any call to action, minimizing health-related disruptions and contributing to mission success.



“This PHA Quick has been a wing wide event, and all the buy-in from the base has been truly appreciated from medical staff because without everyone contributing, we wouldn't be able to do this,” said Master Sgt. Monica Moushon, the health systems administration specialist with the 182nd Medical Group.



Over a three-day drill, the 182nd Medical Group processed approximately 700 Airmen with PHA Quick. The wing plans to implement PHA Quick as an annual required readiness event.