USACE announces completion of FDA San Juan Campus Construction

USACE completed the FDA facility construction in San Juan, with the Caribbean District managing construction and Jacksonville District handling project management, engineering, and contracting. For this project USACE partnered with local firms División 16 and DDD Group.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced the successful completion of the construction project at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) facility in San Juan. The project had the Caribbean District serving as the construction agent for this project, while Jacksonville District served in the areas of project management, engineering and contracting.



The scope of work encompassed a turnkey design and construction of a new two-story 11,000 square-foot annex building, alongside the remodeling of a Sample Room and a Wellness Room at the existing facility.



“We are excited to announce the successful completion of the FDA construction project, which will enhance their operational capacity in Puerto Rico. This achievement was made possible through the seamless partnership between the Jacksonville and Caribbean districts. It serves as another powerful testament to the exceptional capabilities of USACE, demonstrating the value of leveraging the expertise and highly skilled personnel across our organization,” stated Colonel Charles Decker, USACE Caribbean District Commander. “With this completed project USACE continues to set the standard for delivering high-quality construction solutions for the federal government.”



With a budget of $10 million, the new construction will consolidate administrative functions for the FDA San Juan Office. The renovated testing and sample room will allow the agency to maintain central space and necessary equipment in Puerto Rico, allowing them to prepare food samples collected locally to be sent later for testing to laboratories in the U.S.



“Completion of the Federal Drug Administration’s Annex Building is a great example of how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supports our federal partners in executing their important mission for the Nation,” said Col. Brandon L. Bowman, Jacksonville District commander. “This project will advance FDA’s ability to protect and promote public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, medical devices, food, cosmetics, and products that emit radiation.”



For this project, USACE Caribbean District partnered with local companies División 16 and DDD Group. División 16 boast over 25 years of experience in electrical and general construction services, while DDD Group, a general contractor with over 20 years of expertise, specializes in the design, building and maintenance of projects.