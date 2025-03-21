Team McChord hosts C-17A Weapon System Council

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The 62d Airlift Wing hosted Total Force C-17A Wing leaders and designated representatives for a C-17A Weapons System Council at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., March 18, 2025.



The C-17A WSC brings Total Force leaders together to synchronize efforts, address challenges and improve collaboration across the C-17 units and Air Mobility Command. The goal was to identify gaps, develop recommendations and drive improvements in C-17 operations to enhance warfighting capabilities.



“As we look to the future of C-17A airlift and reoptimizing the force to align with Air Force posturing adjustments, it is imperative our Total Force Wings align in strategy and priorities in conjunction with our National Defense Strategy,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing commander and WSC council chair.



The driving theme for the council was ‘Sense and Make Sense’ and was further broken down into three areas: training, resourcing and force presentation.



“Air mobility WSCs will serve as a mechanism for wing commanders and [designated] participants to have a deliberate and iterative means to work on critical issues with the AMC staff, 18th Air Force, and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center,” said Maj. Joseph Wiginton, 8th Airlift Squadron director of staff. “Additionally, WSCs will provide a method for the councils to raise issues and concerns they cannot solve to the Numbered Air Force and Major Command staff for action. The goal is to ensure open communication and a feedback loop of information flow between all Total Force air mobility wing commanders [and] participants.”



Subject matter experts delivered briefings throughout the day, followed by open discussion sessions for collaboration addressing challenges.



“We emphasized solutions to tactical-level capability gaps causing operational-level challenges to [rapid global mobility] in contested environments against peer competitors,” stated Wiginton. “The different wings [in attendance] brought extremely diverse viewpoints.”



By facilitating Total Force training, the C-17A WSC strengthens the aircraft’s operational effectiveness and prepare it for future challenges.



“It was an honor to host the WSC here at the 62d AW as we build upon the partnership of our force to meet any challenge from a pacing threat…anywhere, anytime,” said Anaya.



Team McChord leaders will revisit and provide status updates on the recommendations at the beginning of the next WSC planned for this fall.

