Fort Bragg Welcomes Pilot Ride-Share Access Program

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - Fort Bragg is set to play a key role in an exciting new initiative launched by the U.S. Army to improve transportation access for military members, their families, retirees, and civilians. The program aims to streamline ride-share procedures, providing reliable and convenient transportation options while adhering to strict security standards. Fort Bragg residents can look forward to enhanced transportation access as the Army collaborates with ride-share companies to address long-standing challenges.



“This program demonstrates our commitment to addressing the challenges faced by our military communities,” said Secretary of the Army, Dan Driscoll. “Through collaboration with the ride-share industry, we’re able to provide our Soldiers and their families with safe, reliable, and convenient transportation options that support their unique needs and enhance their overall quality of life.”



Security remains a top priority, with all ride-share drivers undergoing identity proofing and vetting through the FBI’s National Crime Information Center and Terrorist Screening Database. Drivers must also show their ride-sharing credentials on their smartphones and establish their purpose for each visit to ensure safe and efficient access to the installation.



“This pilot is our response to see if we can safely collaborate with the ride-share industry to simplify transportation options for everyone living on, working on, or even visiting our camps, posts, and installations,” said Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer. “We heard you and agree—it shouldn’t be so hard to coordinate transportation onto our installations, but also in and around some of our larger ones.”



If the program succeeds, the Army plans to expand ride-share access to additional installations, offering greater convenience and improved mobility to military communities across the country. With Fort Bragg at the forefront of this pilot program, the installation continues to exemplify innovation and dedication to enhancing the lives of those who serve and support the Army.



“We are proud to partner with the Army to expand rideshare operations for service members and their families,” said CEO of Uber, Dara Khosrowshahi. “This initiative underscores Uber’s commitment to reliable transportation access and will help to strengthen connections with surrounding communities and boost the local economies around these bases.”



For residents of Fort Bragg, this initiative could mean easier access to transportation and a higher quality of life—a win-win for the biggest Army installation by population.