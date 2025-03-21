Eglin engineers bring innovation to combat

Photo By Michelle Gigante | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Matt Melendez, 96th Civil Engineer Group’s Explosive...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Gigante | U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Matt Melendez, 96th Civil Engineer Group’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight team leader, displays a prototype design during the first-ever Combat Innovation Cohort workshop at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., March 12, 2025. The workshop welcomed Airmen with varying technical backgrounds and focused on foundational skills to support continuous development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante) see less | View Image Page

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – A small circuit board lights up as an engineer fine-tunes its code, bringing a prototype device to life. Nearby, another team connects wires to a palm-sized computer, testing its ability to process data. These hands-on projects are part of a rigorous 40-hour workshop to sharpen Airmen’s technical skills and drive battlefield innovation.



A select group of Team Eglin Airmen gathered at the Emerald Spark Incubator March 10-14 to collaborate in the first-ever Combat Innovation Cohort.



The workshop brought together Airmen from diverse technical backgrounds, focusing on ways to enhance their expertise in computer-aided design, 3D printing, electronics, and rapid prototyping.



“Innovation is coded in every Airman’s DNA,” said Steven Bailey, 96 TW chief innovation officer, who led the workshop. “I encourage all wings to embrace combat innovation and use this introductory knowledge to improve their mission.”



The workshop’s hands-on approach delivered immediate results.



Tech Sgt. Matt Melendez, 96th Civil Engineer Group’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight team leader, put this knowledge to use, designing and building a working prototype part for an industrial cutting tool.



Melendez explained EOD Airmen could remotely disassemble and remove fuses from ordnance, they lacked a precise method to cut through hazardous components. His prototype provides that capability, supporting continued development and testing.



The workshop’s impact extended beyond EOD. 1st Lt. Alexandra King, research analyst with the 28th Test and Evaluation Squadron, shared how her team frequently uses sensors to test various equipment.



“If we have a last-minute need to gather more data, what we learned in this workshop could be incredibly useful,” said King. “I think 3D printing is great because we can incorporate parts directly into our tests. This information expands my skill set and gives me new ways to contribute to testing.”



The workshop equipped Airmen with skills that could prove critical in forward-deployed environments.



“It is incredibly validating to see people immediately using these skills on the job to enhance their capabilities,” said Bailey. “I’m thrilled they’re applying what they’ve learned to improve their operations while strengthening both our combat and test missions.”



The Combat Innovation Cohort stemmed from a collaboration with AFWERX Air Force Research Laboratory.