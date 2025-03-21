11th Air Task Force showcases agile combat capabilities in Freedom Shield 25

SUWON AIR BASE, South Korea – For the first time, the 11th Air Task Force (ATF) deployed to provide command and control (C2) and agile mission-generation capabilities during Exercise Freedom Shield, held March 10-14, 2025. Their participation tested the unit’s ability to support real-world airpower operations in a dynamic environment.



As part of the exercise, the 11th ATF alongside the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron (CABS) supported the 51st Fighter Wing and the 36th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. Their mission was twofold: to provide C2 and base operating support-integration (BOS-I).



“The units came down here, and we provided that BOS-I to them so they could take care of the mission,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerome Clark, 11th CABS senior enlisted leader. “With this, we were able to test our capabilities, BOS-I, as well as the C2 functions, and accomplish the objectives we've been preparing for.”



The exercise served as a 300-level certification event for the 11th ATF, increasing their skillset from foundational toward graduate level. It was a step up from their previous field training exercises (FTXs) to a high-intensity real-world scenario that advanced the team toward achieving full operational capability.



“This is our first opportunity to embed and work with our mission generation force elements (MGFEs),” said Lt. Col. Daniel Jamerson, 11th CABS commander. “All aspects of the 11th CABS were solely focused on supporting the MGFE and ensuring that we could generate combat airpower. In previous FTXs, CABS has focused on in-house core task training, but this time, we’re actually executing the mission. We’re running our C2 level, overseeing the entire wing, and ensuring that base operational support is executed effectively.”



One of the key takeaways from Freedom Shield ‘25 was how the 11th ATF’s support streamlined operations for the incoming units. By handling logistical and operational setup, they allowed fighter squadrons to focus entirely on their mission objectives.



“Having the 11th ATF here to supplement the units on the ground was critical in ensuring mission readiness and validating the concept of how agile combat support can enhance mission readiness in a dispersed operational environment,” Clark said.



Security Forces Airmen protected the flight line, while Logistics Readiness Squadron members facilitated ground transportation and fueling operations. The Operational Support Squadron provided weather forecasting and essential base services, functioning as a deployable mini-wing capable of sustaining operations in austere environments.



“Our Airmen are working in incredibly challenging situations, and they’re excelling in these operations even though this has never been done before,” Jamerson said. “Whether it’s degraded manpower, limited information, or limited equipment, our team found a way to succeed at every opportunity.”



The success of Freedom Shield 25 lays a strong foundation for future exercises, including an upcoming 400-level training event in the same operational theater. The experience gained from this exercise will further refine the 11th ATF’s ability to execute dispersed operations and generate airpower under challenging conditions.



“This was an amazing opportunity to get out of our comfort zones, work in a foreign nation and operate alongside the Republic of Korea Air Force,” Jamerson said. “It was a great learning opportunity for all our Airmen.”



The 11th ATF’s role in Freedom Shield 25 highlighted its ability to function as a deployable, self-sustaining force, showcasing its adaptability and capability to operate similarly to a traditional Air Force wing. The team executed agile combat employment principles, demonstrating how forces can be dispersed, mobilized and sustained across a broad operational theater.

