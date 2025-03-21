It’s college hoops tourney time, and patrons can score big savings through the March 24 – April 6 Commissary Sales Flyer

Courtesy Photo | Commissary patrons can use the March 24 - April 6 Commissary Sales Flyer for their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commissary patrons can use the March 24 - April 6 Commissary Sales Flyer for their college hoops tournament watch party menus with fresh produce, quality meats and grocery essentials at prices that help stretch their grocery budget. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Commissary patrons can use the March 24 - April 6 Commissary Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer) to help prepare their college hoops tournament watch party menus with fresh produce, quality meats and grocery essentials at prices that help stretch their grocery budget.



The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is offering incredible prices on USDA Choice eye round roast at just $4.67 per pound – perfect for slow roasting or grilling to perfection. Plus, don’t miss out on pork loin boneless roast at only $2.36 per pound while supplies last.



Round out your dinner menu with deep savings on fresh, nutritious vegetables. Grab cauliflower for just $2.29 each or $1.09 per pound, and check out brussels sprouts at $3 per pound, ideal for roasting until crispy and caramelized or sautéing for a flavorful addition to any meal.



You can also take advantage of amazing savings on Keurig soda products from April 3-6. In the continental U.S. only (excluding Alaska and Hawaii), you can get four for $12 on 12 pack cans while supplies last. Prices may vary by store.



Also check out Manager’s Specials from March 27-30 for your favorite frozen California Pizza Kitchen pizzas – BBQ Chicken, Margherita, Four Cheese, or Buffalo (13.4 -15.5 ounce) – starting at just $4.69 each.



Other savings opportunities include:



• The “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) featured recipe is One Pot Tuna Mac (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/dinner/one_pot_cheesy_tuna_mac/r/3586097966022136807). TOTB recipes are dietitian-approved, quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers will find additional savings on the items listed in these recipes.



• Digital savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $95 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Simply click the coupon in Commissary CLICK2GO and save on purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.



• “Chef-Inspired,” prepared meals (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187). If your time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of 10 “Chef-Inspired” prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less, two for $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label inventory can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store. In addition to Freedom’s Choice for food items, patrons can also find extra savings and quality with the following brands: HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Crav’n Flavor frozen appetizers and snacks, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go). Simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes, and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores.



• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) program offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station page for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• Del Monte Portfolio Rebate Program. Spend $15 or more on Del Monte products to receive a $5 Commissary Gift Card. Purchase Del Monte products now through March 31, and submit your commissary receipt by April 15. Del Monte will also make a donation to the Fisher House Foundation. Visit Del Monte | Featured Brands | My Military Savings (https://www.mymilitarysavings.com/brands/del-monte).



• Purina Military PCS with Pets. Throughout 2025, a monthly sweepstakes will offer commissary patrons a chance to win $500 toward pet travel fees and a pet travel kit. Enter at https://www.MilitaryPetPCS.com/contests.





* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

-DeCA-



About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.