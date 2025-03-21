USAHC Ansbach Builds Stronger Healthcare Partnerships at Annual Host Nation Day

Photo By Rachel Herrod | Host nation medical providers tour U.S. Army Health Clinic Ansbach during Host Nation...... read more read more Photo By Rachel Herrod | Host nation medical providers tour U.S. Army Health Clinic Ansbach during Host Nation Day, March 20, 2025, at U.S. Army Health Clinic Ansbach, Ansbach, Germany. The tour provided visiting partners with a closer look at the clinic’s capabilities and services to support future collaboration and patient care coordination. see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Health Clinic Ansbach strengthened international partnerships and enhanced medical collaboration during its annual Host Nation Day, held March 20. A total of 48 host nation medical professionals from Germany, the Netherlands and Ireland joined U.S. Army medical staff for a day focused on fostering relationships and aligning efforts to support service members, their families and the wider community.



The event, which has become a cornerstone of USAHC Ansbach’s partnership engagement strategy, offered participants a unique opportunity to exchange knowledge, share best practices and discuss ways to improve coordination across healthcare systems.



“Today, we successfully hosted an Open House, bringing together over 40 host nation medical partners who support our soldiers and their families,” said Col. Marlene Arias, USAHC Ansbach commander. “Events like this are essential for building connections, enhancing cooperation, and ultimately improving the quality of care we provide. We can’t do it alone—our partners play a critical role in delivering better, more effective care.”



Throughout the day, host nation providers and U.S. Army medical teams engaged in open discussions, facility tours, and collaborative briefings that underscored the importance of partnership in providing seamless care. Providers from International SOS (ISOS), a TRICARE partner supporting military healthcare needs overseas, also participated to further enhance communication between U.S. forces and host nation medical networks.



“Today was an opportunity to introduce ourselves to the providers and let them know what we are there for and how we bridge the gap between them and the military,” said Pride Zivanai, near patient team lead for central Germany at ISOS. “We emphasized the importance of getting those medical records so we can ensure seamless care. Connecting with them and being able to network with them today was invaluable.”



The event’s open forum allowed each side to share capabilities, experiences and areas for potential collaboration. Visiting providers presented overviews of their facilities and specialties, while Ansbach clinic staff provided insights into on-post services and how joint efforts benefit the military community.



For CPT Albert Chen, USAHC Ansbach ophthalmologist and chief of ancillary services, the day provided an important step toward strengthening clinical ties. “This was a fantastic opportunity to meet the host-nation ophthalmologists that I partner with for referrals and consults,” Chen said. “Sharing our experiences, backgrounds, and how we provide eye care helped us understand how we can better support each other.”



Networking and relationship-building were key takeaways, as both U.S. military and host nation providers focused on creating a framework for closer cooperation during future medical engagements and emergencies.



Col. Arias highlighted the success of the event, recognizing the dedication of her team and the collective efforts of all participants. “I am incredibly grateful to our team for their hard work and deeply appreciate the support from all of our partners,” Arias said. “By continuing to build these relationships, we ensure that we are ready to meet the healthcare needs of our military community, no matter the challenge.”



USAHC Ansbach’s Host Nation Day reaffirmed the shared commitment between U.S. forces and host nation healthcare professionals to promote health, readiness and well-being throughout the region.