Fort Drum community members tap into a sweet tradition during Maple Days

Photo By Michael Strasser | Travis Ganter, installation forester, shows attendees how the evaporator removed water from sap to produce maple syrup. Members of the Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch and Cultural Resources Branch hosted the annual Maple Days event, March 17-22, at the LeRay Mansion Historic District. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (March 24, 2025) -- Hundreds of community members learned the tree-to-table process of making syrup during Maple Days, March 17-22, in the LeRay Mansion Historic District at Fort Drum.



Members of the Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch and Cultural Resources Branch teamed up to host the annual event. After touring the sugarbush where buckets hang from more than 180 trees to catch the clear sap, attendees went inside the lean-to where they could learn how the evaporator makes the maple syrup.



Travis Ganter, installation forester, explained how 40 gallons of sap is needed to make a single gallon of syrup.



“When we collect the sap, it is only at about two percent sugar,” he said. “To call it pure maple sugar, it needs to reach a sugar content of 67 percent.”



As the sap is boiled at about 219 degrees and the water evaporates, it leaves a sugar-reach syrup. Ganter said that light-colored syrup is made early in the season, while the syrup tends to darken later on.



On March 22, Mike Stiefel, installation forester, brought out a 50-gallon cast iron kettle to show an “old-school” method of making syrup over an open fire.



“This is how they used to do it in the 1800s,” he said. “But nobody really does this anymore because it’s not very efficient. And it has a different taste than the syrup you pour on your pancakes. It has a smoky flavor to it, which actually makes for a great barbecue sauce or marinade.”



Corey Duvall, a Fort Drum USO volunteer and Army veteran, has attended Maple Days at Fort Drum a few times, and he said there is always something new to see or learn.



“I definitely love maple syrup, so this is a nice way to see how it’s made and spend some time outside,” he said. “The last time I went to Maple Days there was a foot-and-a-half of snow out, so this was great.”



Hillary and Mike Reid, and their four daughters moved to Fort Drum from Texas in November and experienced their first Maple Days together.



“I’m from California, so you couldn’t find a maple tree if you wanted,” Hillary Reid said. “So, this was our first experience ever, and it was wonderful. This is literally our first outing as a family at Fort Drum.”



Reid said her children are being homeschooled and this was an educational opportunity for them as well. Attendees were also invited inside LeRay Mansion to sample maple candies and learn how they are made.



Amelia Ziegler, and Annabella and Madelyn Taylor, attended Maple Days as a home school outing with their moms on March 20.



“We came to learn about how syrup is made and also learn about LeRay Mansion,” Amelia said. “My favorite part was taking photos, learning how maple syrup is made and drinking the maple syrup. It was really sweet.”