US, partner nations prioritize international PME for global security

Royal Saudi Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mohammed Alosaimi participates in a discussion on the future of international professional military education (PME) in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility with participants of the Air Forces Central Chiefs Summit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 12, 2025. International PME efforts help the U.S. and its partners build empowered enlisted forces, which contribute to a collective and enduring vision for security, stability, and prosperity within the CENTCOM region.

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – “The global security landscape is increasingly complex and interconnected – traditional approaches to security are no longer sufficient; international professional military education (PME) is not a luxury but a necessity to navigate this new reality,” said Chief Master Sgt. Diego Yoshisaki, Secretary of the Air Force International Affairs senior enlisted advisor.



In response to the changing landscape, the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) hosted a Chiefs Summit with U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) command chief equivalents and senior enlisted advisors to discuss increasing opportunities for international PME in the 21-nation region. In the short term, those opportunities include professional development seminars as early as this summer. In the long term, they include the potential creation of an Inter-Central Air Forces Academy (ICAFA).



“The U.S. plays a critical role in integrating with global partners and allies to build toward a collective and enduring vision for security, stability, and prosperity – and that begins with a strong and empowered enlisted corps,” said Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Wiener, 9 AF (AFCENT) command chief. “International PME and ICAFA are vital components to accomplishing that goal.”



These initiatives will serve as a platform for open dialogue and the exchange of ideas, fostering a deeper understanding and trust between the U.S. and its CENTCOM partners. By connecting military leaders from across the region, valuable networks will be created that can open the door for communication and cooperation on security matters long after graduation.



“Partner nations training alongside U.S. personnel foster closer relationships and facilitate interoperability, allowing for smoother coalition operations and responses to shared threats,” said Yoshisaki. “A more capable and interoperable network of partner air forces presents a stronger deterrent to adversaries and malign actors in the region.”



The idea for ICAFA is modeled after other successful regional academies, such as the Inter-European Air Forces Academy (IEAFA), Inter-American Air Forces Academy, and the recently launched Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy.



Receiving its NATO accreditation in 2024, IEAFA currently offers international PME courses for both officers and noncommissioned officers from NATO member countries, Partner for Peace nations, and nations within the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility.



The curriculum ensures graduates share a common understanding of operational procedures, communication protocols, and tactical doctrines. This interoperability is essential for seamless coordination and effective joint operations during real-world contingencies, said Michelle Tafur, Inter-European Air Forces Academy security cooperation analyst.



“By training military personnel from partner nations, IEAFA strengthens the capabilities of individual countries to address their own security concerns, contributing to greater stability within the region,” said Tafur.



In the same way, improvements to international PME in CENTCOM will enhance the capabilities of partner nations in the region, leading to more effective operations in counterterrorism, border security, and other critical missions, said Yoshisaki.



International PME builds trust and interoperability with allied and partner forces, upholds a foundation of mutual respect, and expands regional consultative mechanisms for collaborative planning.



“Empowering partners through initiatives like international PME and ICAFA is essential for burden-sharing and ensuring collective security,” said Yoshisaki.