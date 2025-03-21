Employment Bootcamp: Providing tools to prepare SRU Soldiers for employment

Courtesy Photo | (Photo courtesy Michael Hamm) The Career and Education branch Team Members of the Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (Photo courtesy Michael Hamm) The Career and Education branch Team Members of the Army Recovery Care Program at the 2025 Employment Bootcamp at Fort Belvoir. see less | View Image Page

By Michael Hamm



Transitioning from the military to civilian life is a journey filled with uncertainty, especially for those recovering in a Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU). As Major (MAJ) Maurisha Dash and Specialist (SPC) Anthony Ramirez navigate their next steps, they seek opportunities to enhance their career readiness, refine their professional skills, and build connections in the civilian workforce. The Employment Bootcamp, a two-day intensive program designed for transitioning service members, became a pivotal moment in their preparation for life beyond the uniform.

Specialist Ramirez stated, "From the moment the program began, it was clear that this wasn't just another career workshop—it was an immersive, hands-on experience tailored to veterans like me. The sessions covered key areas such as elevator pitch, resume building, interview preparation, personal branding, and leadership translation, equipping me with essential tools to confidently step into the civilian workforce.”



MAJ Dash stated, "Some of the most impactful moments came during the mock interview and career coaching session. I liked practicing interviewing, and the direct strengths and weaknesses feedback provided after the mock interviews. I received direct, constructive feedback on how to better articulate my military experience in a way that resonates with corporate employers. Each of the three interviews provided additional resources to use as I move forward in my transition.”



Beyond the technical skills, the boot camp fostered a strong sense of community and support. Engaging with corporate mentors, other corporate hiring managers, and fellow service members, participants saw firsthand how their military experiences translated into real-world business value. The networking opportunities were invaluable, as participants connected with industry professionals who provided insight into various career paths and corporate cultures.



By the end of the two-day program, the participants walked away with more than just an improved resume they had a clearer vision for their post-military career, greater confidence their ability to succeed, and a network of professionals ready to support their transition journey. The Employment Bootcamp reinforced participants' skills and reassured SRU soldiers that they weren't navigating their transition alone.



This type of corporate interaction is recommended for any service member in the SRU preparing for their next chapter. The Employment Bootcamp is more than just a career readiness program—it's a launchpad for success in the civilian workforce.