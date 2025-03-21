186 ARW Airmen Recognized for Inauguration Support

Key Field Air National Guard Base, Miss. -- In January, airmen and soldiers from the Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) deployed to Washington D.C. in support of the 60th presidential inauguration.



Members of the 186th Security Forces Squadron and one member of the 186th Logistics Readiness Squadron were presented Army Achievement Medals, Mar. 1, 2025.



Lt. Col. Steven Jackson, commander of the 112th Military Police Battalion, presented not only medals to members but also a newly Presidential Inauguration Decoration (PI-60).



MSNG members who supported the inauguration included security forces “Defenders” from the 186th Air Refueling Wing (ARW), 172nd Airlift Wing (AW), and 114th Military Police Battalion. The joint Army and Air National Guard team worked alongside civilian authorities conducting to crowd management, traffic control, and checkpoint operations.



Security forces personnel are responsible for ensuring the safety of people, property and resources. They are dedicated and specially trained in defense strategies ranging from law enforcement to combat tactics.



“The Presidential Inauguration Mission was a joint service opportunity,” said Jackson. “Collaboration among services is imperative to adapting to mission changes. I cannot express enough how proud I was to have airmen from the 186th a part of it.”



Senior Airman Mercedez Jackson, a Material Management Specialist with the Logistics Readiness Squadron, played a key role in supporting personnel by assisting with supply administration and overseeing distribution activities. A notable aspect of Jackson's service is that she is the daughter of Col. Steven Jackson and had the unique opportunity to serve alongside him during the inauguration mission.



During the award presentation, Col. Jackson spoke about his family's long-standing military tradition, sharing names of multiple relatives who have served. He also expressed his deep gratitude and pride in having the chance to serve alongside his daughter.



Jackson thanked wing leadership and 186th Security Forces leadership for their efforts in facilitating the support provided by the 186 ARW and 172nd AW.



The 186 ARW provides over 1,100 personnel and eight KC-135R aircraft to Air Mobility Command for worldwide operations. Additional units at Key Field include the 238th Air Support Operations Squadron, the 248th Combat Airfield Operations Squadron, and the 186th Air Operations Group.

