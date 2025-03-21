Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center Announces Front-Line Leadership Course

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (March 24, 2025) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) is excited to announce the launch of the Front-Line Supervisor Development Course, a unique initiative aimed at enhancing the skills of mid-level managers and supervisors within the organization. This two-day immersive course, specifically tailored for those who are new to ATAMMC or have recently stepped into supervisory roles, represents an important investment in the leadership pipeline.



The Front-Line Supervisor Development Course is open to all mid-level managers and supervisors, particularly those new to their positions at ATAMMC. This comprehensive, in-person training is designed to provide essential knowledge, resources, and skills that address the specific needs of healthcare leaders. By focusing on effective leadership strategies for managing both civilian and military personnel, this course aims to promote an efficient and cohesive work environment throughout the medical center.



Lt. Col. Megan Lorenz, Chief of Hospital Education & Training (HEAT) and Simulation, emphasized the significance of this targeted training initiative: “During the first offering of this course, students were engaged and excited to have this information presented by our subject matter experts. The curriculum is uniquely crafted to meet the challenges faced by first-time supervisors, equipping them with the practical tools necessary for success in their roles.”



Participant feedback underscores the course’s potential impact. One respondent noted, “Every topic brought a different perspective on things supervisors might encounter. I needed this course when I started this role over 6 years ago! It is crucial for our leaders to have the right tools and insights to succeed in their positions.” Similar responses highlight the necessity of such a course and the unique opportunity it provides for learning and growth.



The Front-Line Supervisor Development Course not only enhances individual capabilities but also strengthens organizational performance by creating a solid foundation for leadership development at ATAMMC. “The medical center is dedicated to providing top-tier medical education and training for the enhancement of our healthcare professionals’ skills and capabilities,” Lorenz continued. “Our mission includes fostering an environment of leadership development that prioritizes quality care for every patient.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2025 Date Posted: 03.24.2025 09:02 Story ID: 493546 Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center Announces Front-Line Leadership Course, by Reese Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.