NAVFAC MIDLANT Employee Selected as NAVFAC HQ Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer of the Year for 2025

Courtesy Photo | 250324-N-HC520-1001 GREAT LAKES, IL (March 24, 2025) Naval Facilities Engineering...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250324-N-HC520-1001 GREAT LAKES, IL (March 24, 2025) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) recently announced Charles Madary, R.A, as the Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer of the Year for 2025. (U.S. Navy file photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) recently announced Charles Madary, R.A, as the Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer of the Year for 2025.



“Please join me in congratulating Charles Madary from NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic on his selection as the 2025 NAVFAC Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer (ALAID) of the Year,” said NAVFAC Commander, and Chief of Civil Engineers Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey. “His leadership, technical expertise, and commitment to excellence had a direct and positive impact on NAVFAC and the Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer community.”



Madary was promoted from Senior Architect to Branch Design Director at Public Works Department (PWD) Great Lakes, where his leadership and technical expertise was instrumental in the success of his team. He served as the Project, Design, and Construction facilitator for a $120 million Public Private Venture Navy housing project, ensuring its successful completion. Madary also led the PWD Great Lakes Facility Structural Inspection Program, covering 100 buildings in less than a year, and provided comprehensive, high-quality reports with actionable recommendations.



Additionally, Madary served as the primary PWD Great Lakes point of contact for a $132 million Firefighter Trainer Military Construction project, and the lead architect for a $27 million Naval Station Great Lakes Clearwell Special Project. Furthermore, he demonstrated a strong commitment to mentorship and professional development by designing a two-week onboarding schedule for new employees, ensuring they are well-prepared to contribute effectively to the team, and created and implemented an architectural job shadowing program for high school students.



“This award speaks volumes to the wealth of expertise Charles brings to MIDLANT and the entire NAVFAC enterprise,” said NAVFAC MIDLANT Commanding Officer Capt. Ryan Carey. “He was selected from a group of exceptional candidates, and I’m honored to join Rear Adm. VanderLey in saying ‘Congratulations’ on his selection. His leadership, drive and vision make him a true asset to the PWD Great Lakes team, and I look forward to more great contributions from him in the future.”



Madary, a Bartlett, Illinois native, holds a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies and a Master of Architecture, both from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, located in Champaign, Illinois.



“This award is truly the highest honor of my career. I am elated by the encouragement of my wonderful colleagues, humbled by the quality of the nominees, and inspired by this community’s dedication to craft and service to county,” said Madary, who has worked at NAVFAC for 14 years. “Thank you to NAVFAC for providing the tools for limitless professional growth, to my command for recognizing and rewarding good work, to my coworkers for their relentless creativity, and to my family and friends for surrounding me in love and joy each day.”



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.