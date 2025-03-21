USAREUR-AF and German Partners Commemorate 80th Anniversary of the Rhine River Crossing

Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim | A DUKW amphibious transport crosses the Rhine River in Nierstein, Germany, on March...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim | A DUKW amphibious transport crosses the Rhine River in Nierstein, Germany, on March 22, 2025, as part of the 80th anniversary commemoration of the historic 1945 Rhine River crossing. The event, attended by U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) service members, German military leaders, and special guests, honors the bravery of the Allied forces who secured this critical World War II victory. The crossing serves as a tribute to history and a symbol of the enduring U.S.-German partnership. see less | View Image Page

NIERSTEIN, Germany – U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) service members joined German military leaders, veterans, and local officials on March 22, 2025, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the historic Rhine River crossing. The event honored the bravery and sacrifice of Allied forces who led the pivotal river assault in March 1945, securing a strategic foothold in Nazi Germany and accelerating the final victory in Europe. The commemoration reinforced the enduring partnership between the United States and Germany and underscored a shared commitment to regional security and stability.



A highlight of the event was the crossing of the Rhine by a DUKW amphibious transport vehicle, symbolizing the daring river operations that enabled U.S. forces to advance deeper into enemy territory. The ceremony featured a wreath-laying, remarks from military and civilian leaders, and a historical exhibit displaying artifacts and firsthand accounts from the 1945 campaign. Among the attendees was Helen Patton, granddaughter of General George S. Patton, who paid tribute to the Soldiers whose courage helped turn the tide of the war. The event brought together American and German service members, reflecting on the lasting impact of the Allied efforts and the strength of transatlantic cooperation.



The commemoration underscored USAREUR-AF’s ongoing commitment to honoring history while maintaining readiness for the future. By recognizing the sacrifices of those who fought in the Rhine River crossing, the event reinforced the importance of collective defense and multinational partnerships. As the U.S. Army continues to train and operate alongside its European allies, ceremonies like this serve as a powerful reminder of the shared history and enduring alliances that continue to shape today’s security landscape.