    Aviano AB’s AFAF campaign kicks off

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, 31st Medical Group commander, speaks at the Air Force Assistance Fund kickoff

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.24.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Curtis, 31st Medical Group commander, officially kicked off Aviano Air Base’s Air Force Assistance Fund 2025 donation campaign at Aviano AB on Monday, March 24, 2025.

    The AFAF is an annual effort to raise funds for the charities that provide support to our Air Force family in need, including active duty, retirees, reservists, guard and dependents, including surviving spouses.

    Aviano AB’s campaign will begin on March 24, 2025 and lasts until May 9, 2025, with this year’s donation goal set as $39,000 or approximately six percent participation. Last year, the AFAF provided Aviano AB members with $32,000 in aid.

    To learn more about the campaign or how to get involved, visit https://www.afassistancefund.org/

