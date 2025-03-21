Aviano demonstrates readiness in Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy -- The 31st Fighter Wing led an international Combat Readiness Exercise, Fighting Wyvern 25-01, from March 3-14 to enhance agile combat employment capabilities and strengthen U.S. interoperability with Italy, Slovenia and Croatia. The exercise was designed to test the 31 FW’s ability to generate, employ and sustain combat power in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment while performing integrated base defense operations.



“Exercises like this week’s “Fighting Wyvern 25-01” strengthen our warfighting capabilities and interoperability with our alliances and partners,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st FW commander. “Together, we are reinforcing security and stability across the region while advancing our capability to conduct agile operations in any environment.”



In a rapidly evolving global security landscape, collaboration with allies is vital. The exercise highlighted the strong partnership between the U.S., Italian, Slovenian and Croatian air forces, demonstrating the collective commitment to regional security and stability. The ability to integrate operations and counter emerging threats alongside our allies is also a critical component. By training together, Airmen improve their ability to deter and, if necessary, defend against any adversary.



Fighting Wyvern 25-01 also included collaboration with interagency partners to counter unmanned system threats. This focus on integrating kinetic and non-kinetic solutions ensured Airmen understand how available systems and authorities interact, enhancing their effectiveness against evolving threats.



“Training like this equips us with the capability to send units to a more advantageous position or to maintain survivability,” Clark continued. “Now that we have these relationships, we can land, bed down and launch from multiple locations to ensure mission success. These missions are remarkable because we only have a handful of people covering down on multiple tasks that are usually completed by much larger teams.”



The success of the Air Force relies on its people. Throughout Fighting Wyvern 25-01, Airmen were challenged to develop innovative solutions and demonstrate their expertise in executing ACE operations. From generating combat airpower to securing installations, their adaptability and dedication remain key to maintaining mission effectiveness.



“This exercise isn’t just about aircraft or strategy; it’s about our people,” U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st FW command chief emphasized. “Our Airmen are our greatest asset and their ability to innovate and problem-solve in complex environments ensures we remain ready for any challenge.”



Whether working together to ensure base security or executing air operations, the 31st FW and its partners are committed to preserving peace, enhancing security and maintaining stability. Fighting Wyvern 25-01 served as a direct reflection of Aviano’s mission: to secure the base, generate combat airpower and remain ready to deploy and fight from home.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2025 Date Posted: 03.24.2025 06:15 Story ID: 493540 Location: IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano demonstrates readiness in Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.