Photo By Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Corea | The USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus’ Alliance Brass Quintet had the honor of supporting the 80th Anniversary Commemoration of General Patton’s Rhine River Crossing. This historic event paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who played a pivotal role in this momentous operation during WWII. Among the distinguished guests in attendance were General Patton’s granddaughter Ms. Helen Patton, and Mr. Jochen Schmitt, Mayor of the City of Nierstein, highlighting the lasting impact of this historic milestone. see less | View Image Page