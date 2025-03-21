Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Anniversary Commemoration of General Patton’s Rhine River Crossing

    NIERSTEIN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.22.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Osvaldo Corea 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus

    The USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus’ Alliance Brass Quintet had the honor of supporting the 80th Anniversary Commemoration of General Patton’s Rhine River Crossing. This historic event paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who played a pivotal role in this momentous operation during WWII.

    Among the distinguished guests in attendance were General Patton’s granddaughter Ms. Helen Patton, and Mr. Jochen Schmitt, Mayor of the City of Nierstein, highlighting the lasting impact of this historic milestone.
    We are proud to keep history alive through music, honoring the past while inspiring future generations.

