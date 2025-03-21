APRA HARBOR – The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) arrived in Guam for a regularly scheduled port visit, March 24.



Guam is a critical nexus for logistics and provides a variety of capabilities and support functions for U.S. naval vessels including supplies, maintenance parts, and equipment.



“Guam is strategically important to the region and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1. "Our port visit here is part of our routine presence in the 7th Fleet area of operations, and allows us to recharge and resupply to remain operationally ready for any mission.”



While in port, Sailors will be able to take advantage of base amenities and enjoy time to explore the island’s culture and cuisine.



VINCSG consists of USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), embarked staffs of CSG-1 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1, Carrier Air Wing 2 (CVW-2), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Milius (DDG 69).



CVW-2 is composed of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, CMV-22 Osprey and MH-60R/S Seahawks.



VINCSG is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from CSG-1 and Carl Vinson visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN70

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2025 Date Posted: 03.24.2025 04:16 Story ID: 493536 Location: GU Web Views: 31 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives in Guam, by LTJG Jack Scypinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.