A steadfast bond: Celebrating a decade of the Massachusetts-Kenya State Partnership Program

NAIROBI, Kenya – 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of the enduring partnership between the Massachusetts Army National Guard (MANG) and the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) under the auspices of the State Partnership Program (SPP). Established in 2015, this collaboration exemplifies the power of sustained military-to-military engagement in fostering global security, stability and combined warfighting capacity.



The SPP, overseen by the National Guard Bureau, strategically pairs American states with partner nations worldwide, facilitating a tailored approach to capacity building and strengthened lethality. For Massachusetts and Kenya, this has translated into a dynamic exchange of knowledge, skills and experience across a diverse range of military and civilian domains. These include, but are not limited to, cybersecurity, aviation, disaster response, medical readiness and counterterrorism strategies.



"Anytime you can create relationships with other countries, you are making integration easier when you need to deploy together,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Eamon Beach, a squad leader assigned to Bravo Company, 1st. Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment (Americal), MANG.



This was Beach’s first time in Kenya, taking part in Justified Accord 2025 (JA25).



The cornerstone of this partnership lies in its collaborative training exercises, often conducted within the framework of larger multinational initiatives like JA25, a U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM)-directed, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF)-managed exercise.



These exercises provide invaluable opportunities for both MANG and KDF Soldiers to enhance interoperability, refine tactical skills and build camaraderie in simulated scenarios.



Beach also noted that training side-by-side in Kenya allowed both MANG and KDF Soldiers to learn several similarities in the way they train on specific tasks. From urban operations training and room clearance procedures, tactics were shared and honed together throughout the exercise.



Along with JA25, the SPP fosters enduring personal relationships between Soldiers, transcending cultural differences, building mutual understanding and trust. These personal connections prove critical to facilitating seamless communication and cooperation, highlighting the adaptability and agility of both forces.



The impact of the Massachusetts-Kenya partnership extends beyond the military sphere. Collaborative efforts in disaster preparedness and response have been particularly noteworthy. In previous exchanges, MANG provided much-needed assistance to Kenya in the wake of natural disasters, leveraging its experience and resources to support relief efforts and strengthen resilience.



As the Massachusetts-Kenya partnership celebrates its 10th anniversary, it stands as a testament to the enduring power of collaboration and shared commitment to a safer and more secure world. The conclusion of the exercise highlighted this fact.



JA25’s culminating event saw combined forces working together to defeat a violent extremist organization (VEO) which had taken over a simulated village. The multinational contingent put their newly refined urban tactics and lethality on full display.



“The Massachusetts-Kenya partnership builds capacity, strengthens the alliance, supports regional stability and exercises our expeditionary capabilities,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. David Dicrescenzo, commander of Task Force Minuteman and senior responsible officer for MANG forces in Kenya at JA25. “That’s the significance of this exercise and partnership.”



As the global security landscape continues to evolve, multinational partnerships will likely become even more important. The enduring bond between the MANG and KDF, forged over a decade of collaboration and shared experiences, serves as an example of what partnership can mean for shared lethality, strength and stability.