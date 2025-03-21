Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Visits Camp Fuji

Photo By Song Jordan | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps,...... read more read more Photo By Song Jordan | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, visited Marines, sailors, and staff at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, March 21, 2025. It is his fourth visit to the INDOPACOM as the SMMC. Ruiz agreed to take a photo with Marines and sailors at the end of his visit. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, visited Marines, sailors, and staff at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, March 21, 2025. It is his fourth visit to the INDO-PACOM as the SMMC. Ruiz recounted many stories about his time aboard Camp Fuji while assigned with a training unit, years ago. During the visit, Marines and staff informed him about some of the improvements to quality of life that have occurred, since his last visit. They showed him improvements made in squad bay barracks and construction projects for permanent party junior Marines’ barracks, just to name a few. Ruiz also spent time eating lunch with Marines and later offered his perspective about how each Marine could be a better version of themselves, to a captivated audience.