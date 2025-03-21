Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Visits Camp Fuji

    Mt. Fuji Group Photo

    Photo By Song Jordan | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps,...... read more read more

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    03.24.2025

    Story by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, visited Marines, sailors, and staff at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, March 21, 2025. It is his fourth visit to the INDO-PACOM as the SMMC. Ruiz recounted many stories about his time aboard Camp Fuji while assigned with a training unit, years ago. During the visit, Marines and staff informed him about some of the improvements to quality of life that have occurred, since his last visit. They showed him improvements made in squad bay barracks and construction projects for permanent party junior Marines’ barracks, just to name a few. Ruiz also spent time eating lunch with Marines and later offered his perspective about how each Marine could be a better version of themselves, to a captivated audience.

