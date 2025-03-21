Freedom Shield 25: USACE Far East District builds readiness with 249th Engineer Battalion Prime Power

Photo By Ok Ki Kim | Freedom Shield 2025 is an annual exercise that enhances the combined, joint,...... read more read more Photo By Ok Ki Kim | Freedom Shield 2025 is an annual exercise that enhances the combined, joint, multi-domain and interagency operating environment. The exercise includes large-scale live, virtual and field-based training. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District worked with the 249th Engineer Battalion Prime Power (PP) from March 10-21, 2025, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Ok Ki Kim) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) worked with the 249th Engineer Battalion Prime Power (PP) to enhance FED’s readiness operations during Freedom Shield 2025 from March 10-21, 2025, in South Korea.



FS25 is an annual exercise that enhances the combined, joint, multi-domain and interagency operating environment. Many components of FS25 included several large-scale live, virtual and field-based training. Additionally, lessons learned from FS24 were addressed in FS25 as well.



“Given FED's critical responsibilities within the [Korean Theater of Operations (KTO)], these training initiatives strengthen day-to-day functionality while also ensuring preparedness for future challenges,” Lt. Col. Gary Graig, Officer in Charge (OIC), Integrate Army Reserve Individual Mobilization Augment (IMA).



Graig emphasized that USACE FED’s training program is “essential” to the district’s operations and the overall readiness of the KTO.”



Lt. Col. Jesse Bisnette, Deputy of 249th PP and Project Manager, USACE – Pittsburgh District, stated three main points from last year’s exercise to elevate the “initial planning roadmaps” such as knowledge management in which the IMA “restructured and standardized the USACE share drive to make data storage and retrieval more intuitive.”



In times of war and peace, USACE through the Pacific Ocean Division (POD) and FED provides direct support to the United States Forces Korea (USFK) by delivering engineering solutions in the Republic of Korea (ROK) to secure the Allies and our Nation. If a crisis were to occur on the Korean peninsula, USACE serves in a critical role in construction and infrastructure maintenance required to support USFK’s mission.



According to Graig, FS25 provides an avenue to enhance “team readiness, seamlessly integrate [IMA] and Contingency Response Unit (CRU) Soldiers into key staff and liaison roles, and effectively maintain the critical engineering support required for contingency scenarios.”



During FS25, USACE deployed elements of the CRU, which is a team of dedicated professional officers and Non-Commission Officers (NCOs) who provide global rapid response capability to Combatant Commands. The CRU provides trained, ready and relevant teams to support USACE when engaged in military contingency or crisis response operations.



Several IMAs and Reserve service members were assigned to fill specific roles within the POD and FED. These IMAs serve in critical staff roles in FED Operations Center and support FED during contingency operations.



“[We made] efforts to standardize the entire mobilization process for the IMA team were a focus in the Aug 2024 exercise and these items were further improved and expanded during this exercise. Future versions of our SOPs will include sections to address the mobilization of civilian personnel,” Bisnette stated.



Elements from the 249th PP also participated in the exercise. The 249th PP elements engaged with theater planners and provided capability briefs to the USFK Engineering Community of Interest and Korean counterparts.



To recognize their support, Col. Jeremiah Willis, USACE FED commander, handed put medals, USACE FED coins, awards and frame group photos to the Battalion acknowledging their support.



“You guys have done amazing for us and look forward to working with you in the future,” he said.



During the entire duration of FS25, FED personnel considered an Emergency Essential Civilian (EEC) or a Mission Essential Civilian (MEC) wore standard Army Combat Uniforms (ACUs).



Mi Song, Manpower Analysts for Resource Management, USACE-FED mentioned the wearing the uniform did help with choosing an outfit to wear in the morning.



“It is just one thing and then I can come to work,” she said.



These designated employees are required for FED to provide continuous support. Song stated it depends on the FED Commander how long civilians will wear the uniforms during exercises.



“At first time, it was hard to wear the uniform,” she said. “It was uncomfortable because we never wore uniforms as a civilian. But now, [with] my position, [being in it a] long time—so every year, we wear one time or two times. But now I am comfortable.”



The 11-day exercise provide FED with an opportunity to rehearse battle drills like Command Post processes and procedures while integrating into the theater battle rhythm activities. This exercise is the ideal time for FED to socialize its supporting plans with its wartime customers and partners while validating the plans.



Willis emphasized the importance of the Battalion being part of USACE FED’s trainings to ensure the continuation of operation readiness, “It is a big ask to have you come out here and support an operation.”



Like all operations, funding is a driving force to determine the level of participation. For FS25, USACE FED focused their resources on tasks Willis deemed critical.



Lessons learned from this exercise prepare the district to continue to effectively support the DoD in Korea. By building deterrence through infrastructure, USACE FED enhances the Alliance’s continued mission to demonstrate its position as a deterrent.



Through unity and strength, FS25 prepared our service members to continue being a lethal fighting force.