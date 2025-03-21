Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Warrior visits Kobe

    JAPAN

    03.24.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    YOKOSUKA, Japan— USS Warrior (MCM 10), forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, as part of the U.S. Seventh Fleet, arrived at Kobe, Japan, March 24, 2025, for a scheduled port visit.

    Warrior, commanded by Lt. Cmdr. Raymond V. Piana, is an Avenger Class mine countermeasures ship. The ship is approximately 68 meters long and displaces approximately 1,250 tons with a crew size of about over 90.

    Mine countermeasures ships, such as Warrior, play a critical role in maintaining maritime security by locating, identifying, and neutralizing underwater mines, thereby ensuring safe passage for naval and commercial vessels.

    Sailors are excited to visit Kobe to experience the wonderful culture, history and sights that the city offers while being involved in community relations opportunities.

    The U.S.-Japan alliance has long been the cornerstone of regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

