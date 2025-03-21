USS Warrior visits Kobe

YOKOSUKA, Japan— USS Warrior (MCM 10), forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, as part of the U.S. Seventh Fleet, arrived at Kobe, Japan, March 24, 2025, for a scheduled port visit.



Warrior, commanded by Lt. Cmdr. Raymond V. Piana, is an Avenger Class mine countermeasures ship. The ship is approximately 68 meters long and displaces approximately 1,250 tons with a crew size of about over 90.



Mine countermeasures ships, such as Warrior, play a critical role in maintaining maritime security by locating, identifying, and neutralizing underwater mines, thereby ensuring safe passage for naval and commercial vessels.



Sailors are excited to visit Kobe to experience the wonderful culture, history and sights that the city offers while being involved in community relations opportunities.



The U.S.-Japan alliance has long been the cornerstone of regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

