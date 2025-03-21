Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Begins Advanced Phase

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) successfully completed its basic phase on Mar 14, and began its advanced phase with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group.



Iwo Jima is the first LHD in several years to complete its basic phase early. Completing this phase of pre-deployment consists of certifications for unit-level ship handling and operations.



“Iwo Jima tested its capabilities in shipboard operations and handling while both at sea in port, putting the crew through various exercises in surface warfare, navigation, and air warfare,” said Lt. Cmdr. Samara Griffin, the plans and tactics officer assigned to Iwo Jima. “Basic phase focused on training the crew in preparation for integration with the ARG and other advance phase exercises prior to our deployment.”



Iwo Jima is now training with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) to grow its proficiency as a lethal, combat ready fighting group. Together, these ships comprise the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group.



“The goal of the advanced phase to provide our ARG and its staffs advanced warfare skills in a realistic threat environment,” said Cmdr. Marcello Frierson, the operations officer assigned to Iwo Jima. “Our ARG will be expected to operate in contested and challenging waters, requiring our ships to be coordinated and connected, ready to both defend our assets as well deploy our capabilities wherever our nation calls us to strike.”



As these ships assimilate, each plays a critical role safeguarding national security interests by conducting joint Navy and Marine Corps routine exercises.



"San Antonio is excited to execute upcoming integration training with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit,” said Capt. Will Mathis, the commanding officer of USS San Antonio.



“For us, these next evolutions are vital to ensure San Antonio, the ships in this amphibious ready group, and our combined blue-green team is the tip of the spear for amphibious operations. Flexing our Navy and Marine Corps capabilities as a team further strengthens our overall combat effectiveness should our nation or allies call upon us."



For Fort Lauderdale, each evolution in the basic phase set a precedent for the ship’s company preparing them for what will be the ship’s maiden deployment.



“Every basic phase certification event was a major milestone for Fort Lauderdale,” said Cmdr. James McQuiniff, the executive officer of Fort Lauderdale. “Our crew brought the ship to life, excelled through the basic phase, and is now excited to join the IWO ARG as we train for deployment and to bring lethality to the fleet.”



That same sentiment and spirit rippled across Fort Lauderdale’s crew throughout the basic phase.



“Together we fight! Our crew has embodied our motto throughout the basic phase and we are excited to continue to emphasize the ideal throughout integrated phase and deployment,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Helms Fort Lauderdale’s first lieutenant. “Fort Lauderdale offers unique capabilities to the ARG and we look forward to training together to increase our warfighting capability”



Back aboard Iwo Jima, the team continues to prioritize a ‘fight how you train’ mentality in all upcoming evolutions that will require complex and detailed coordination.



“Certifying in basic phase is a major milestone and cause for celebration, but our team is already putting their heads into the next phase,” said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Harvey, Iwo Jima’s navigator. “I look forward to seeing our teammates Fort Lauderdale and San Antonio out there at sea with us, training together to enhance our warfighting readiness as we move into the integrated phase in preparation for deployment.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2025 Date Posted: 03.23.2025 12:15 Story ID: 493519 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Begins Advanced Phase, by LT Jennifer Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.