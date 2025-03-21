USS California hosts Council on Foreign Relations delegation during Submarine Force familiarization tour

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten | 250321-N-GR655-1004 GROTON, Conn. (August 27, 2024) – Cmdr. Kenneth Kirkwood, right,...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten | 250321-N-GR655-1004 GROTON, Conn. (August 27, 2024) – Cmdr. Kenneth Kirkwood, right, commanding officer of the fast-attack submarine USS California (SSN 781), and Capt. Thomas O’ Donnell, left, military fellow for the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), guide CFR members during a boat tour at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, March 21, 2025. The visit was part of a larger U.S. Navy Submarine Force familiarization tour to learn about submarine operations and their impact on national defense. The tour included visits and presentations at the Submarine Force’s primary shipbuilding facility at General Dynamics Electric Boat, a working lunch with Groton-area commanders at Undersea Warfighting Development Center, and training evolutions at Naval Submarine School. California and crew operate under Submarine Squadron 12 whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, prepared, and committed to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten) see less | View Image Page

By Joe Markowski, Submarine Readiness Squadron 32 Public Affairs



GROTON, Connecticut – A delegation from the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) visited the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS California (SSN 781) at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut on March 21, 2025.



The visit was the final stop of a larger U.S. Navy Submarine Force familiarization tour to learn about submarine operations and their impact on national defense. The tour included visits and presentations at the Submarine Force’s primary shipbuilding facility at General Dynamics Electric Boat, a working lunch with Groton-area commanders at the Undersea Warfare Development Center UWDC), and training evolutions at the Naval Submarine School.



Rear Adm. Michael Van Poots, the senior Naval officer in Connecticut and UWDC commander, hosted the group for a working lunch, saying “it was excellent to host members from the Council on Foreign Relations and local undersea leadership to discuss the importance of maintaining our superiority in the undersea domain.”



Van Poots welcomed the group led by Capt. Thomas P. O’Donnell, former Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12 commander who’s in a one-year military fellowship at the council, described the significance of the visit, stating it “underscores the critical role of the U.S. Navy, the Submarine Force, and the maritime industrial base in U.S. national security.”



“By engaging with key naval leaders and exploring advanced facilities, CFR members aim to deepen their understanding and advocacy for the future support of the U.S. Navy's strategic capabilities,” O’Donnell said. “My role as the CNO fellow at the CFR allows me to participate in outreach events, like this trip to the Submarine Capitol of the World, leveraging my expertise and insights as a senior naval officer to foster meaningful discussions and collaborations that enhance the members' understanding of global issues and U.S. foreign policy."



The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) is one of the preeminent sources used to guide and influence U.S. policy development across all elements of national power, predominantly in foreign policy and international relations.



“The council’s mission is to inform people of the U.S role in the world and the tour allowed them to experience first-hand the critical role the Submarine Force has on the Navy’s role in national security,” O’Donnell added.



O’Donnell’s role at the CFR allows senior military officers to engage in high-level research and policy discussions, collaborate with leading experts on global issues, contribute to CFR's research initiatives, and gain insights into international affairs and U.S. foreign policy.



Cmdr. Kenneth Kirkwood, commanding officer of USS California, spoke to the importance of CFR’s visit, explaining that “they can see not only the capabilities that we have to offer as a military, but also the great work that our sailors do.



“I hope that they walk away with an appreciation for not only the spaces that we live and work in, but the hard work the sailors put in to be able to go out there, do the missions, and provide the presence that we do across the globe,” Kirkwood added.



Stephen Rodriguez, a CFR member, defense industry professional, and founder of a technology-enabled consulting firm, described the tour’s significance on military strategy and policies, saying “it gives you a really clear sense of the importance of our undersea warfare capabilities.”



“It gives you a sense of the incredible Americans who are supporting the vision,” Rodriquez said. “The very nature of what our separate forces do is not easily seen or understood outside of movies. So, coming here and seeing the submarines - and the teams that take care of them and keep them ready for war - it gives us a real sense of what's required to make that happen.”



Rodriguez was one of 24 renowned scholars, practitioners, and policymakers who offer innovative solutions to global issues. The CFR is an independent, nonpartisan organization, think tank and publisher which aims to influence U.S. foreign policy and national security, including advocating for the importance of supporting elements of national security - such as the U.S. Navy and the maritime industrial base.



California and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, prepared, and committed to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe.



USS California has a crew of more than 130 personnel, is more than 377 feet long and can displace nearly 7,900 tons. California was the eighth Virginia-class submarine built when it was commissioned in October of 2011, and is the seventh U.S. Navy ship named for the state of California, most recently following a nuclear-powered guided missile cruiser in commission from 1974-1999. Previous ships to bear the name USS California included a Tennessee-class battleship that was active during World War II and a Pennsylvania-class cruiser that went on to serve during World War I.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.