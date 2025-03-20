Don't Lose The Pace; Accelerate!

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Mar 10, 2025) - Logistic Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Froh, a Washington State native, joined the U.S. Navy Reserves at 25 and drilled for three years before applying for mobilization opportunities. She deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), as a Supply Technician attached to the Communications and Information Systems Department (N6). In addition to her specialist duties, Froh supports CLDJ’s quality-of-life program as the spin class instructor. She leads by example in participating in wellness events and physical readiness initiatives, such as the base’s monthly Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) 5K runs.



As a supply technician, Froh oversees supply operations for N6, one of the largest departments on camp. Her responsibilities include managing all duty phones across camp, processing requisitions for N6, and handling the disposition of outdated assets. Her commitment to team building is evident in her role leading many of her department’s ‘hail and bails’ for newly arriving and departing sailors, which has significantly fostered department camaraderie.



During her first four months at CLDJ, Froh made it her mission to enhance camp morale and fitness by successfully organizing more than 50 spin class sessions, each attended by 20 participants. A spin class, also known as a spinning class, involves a group of participants cycling indoors on stationary bikes to improve cardiovascular health and build strength in a supportive, music-driven environment.



“I was really nervous to take over from the previous instructor, I was fully expecting Spin to be less popular than it used to be,” said Froh. “After I saw how fast the first classes kept filling up, I eventually added another class to engage as many people as I could.”



Several participants in the spin class sessions appreciated Froh’s leadership and engagement.



“I've had so many people come up to me and tell me that Spin is the highlight of their week,” said Froh. “I'm just happy that I can help motivate people.”



During Froh’s deployment at CLDJ, she has consistently uplifted the spirits of others with her positive attitude and themed costumes for each monthly 5k run, showcasing her light-heartedness and promoting physical readiness.



When asked why she started wearing costumes during the 5k runs, Froh answered, “The inflatable costumes were not something I ever planned on doing when I first got here, but after my first costume, someone asked me what I was going to do next, and it just escalated from there. Many people told me they loved it, so I decided to keep dressing up for every run.”



Froh is committed to enhancing the well-being of CLDJ residents by ensuring they remain active and positive throughout their deployment.



Recently, Froh’s professional effort and involvement were recognized when she was presented with the Service Member of the Month Award by the Joint Senior Enlisted Committee (JSEC). Any enlisted service member assigned to CLDJ, a tenant command or an outstation may be nominated by their senior enlisted leaders for the award. Each month the submissions are thoroughly reviewed by the committee members paying special attention to joint-related work, volunteering, and accomplishments that the service member has completed throughout that month.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands.

