188th Infantry Brigade Innovation Lab Invests in Drone Training for Future Combat

FORT STEWART, Ga. – The 188th Infantry Brigade is breaking new ground in Army training and readiness with the launch of its Innovation Lab, a future forward initiative dedicated to the development, construction, and integration of drones in modern warfare.



As part of First Army’s mission to prepare Reserve and National Guard units (Compo 2 and Compo 3) for mobilization, the 188th Infantry Brigade is embracing emerging technologies to enhance warfighter capabilities. The Innovation Lab provides Soldiers with hands-on experience in drone assembly, programming, and field training, preparing them for efficiency on the battlefields of the future.



Maj. Trevor Barrett, the Brigade Innovations Officer, emphasized the lab’s value in fostering a culture of adaptability.



“This is the future and the sooner we can expose Soldiers to this technology the better and more proficient we will be,” Barrett said. “This makes our Army stronger, more adaptive, and more lethal.”



The Innovation Lab is a collaborative space where Soldiers from various military occupational specialties (MOS) work together to construct and modify drones tailored to mission-specific needs. Using commercially available components and 3D printing, the lab enables Soldiers to design drones for reconnaissance.



In addition to drone construction, the Innovation Lab integrates small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) into field exercises and combat simulations. Soldiers undergo training on drone piloting and electronic warfare countermeasures to prepare them to operate effectively in both offensive and defensive scenarios.



“I think sUAS operation will be a required skill for many MOS and you will see multiple variants in the US inventory,” Barrett said.



The Innovation Lab serves as a multifaceted learning tool for drone technology, with Soldiers being trained on both the assembly and field use of the sUAS. The drones that have been built will be introduced at upcoming training events and competitions for the brigade.



“We plan on using these systems this summer at eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTCs) and the second annual Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition,” Barrett said.



This initiative aligns with the Army’s broader modernization efforts, leveraging grassroots ingenuity to develop practical solutions for warfighters at all levels.



“Like most Soldiers, I am a student of warfare and have seen how drones have changed the modern battlefield,” Barrett said. “The overall objective is to become masters of these systems, learn to employ them effectively, and modify them to defeat our enemies.”



As the 188th Infantry Brigade continues to refine its drone training program, the Innovation Lab is a tangible testament to the Army’s commitment to adaptability and technological advancement. With each flight and every experiment, Ready Brigade Soldiers are not just learning to use drones—they are shaping the warfighting future.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2025 Date Posted: 03.21.2025 Story ID: 493503 Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US