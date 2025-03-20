Holloman AFB Conducts Large Force Exercise at Homestead Air Reserve Base

From February 28 to March 15, 2025, the 49th Wing deployed a dynamic team of Airmen to Homestead Air Reserve Base, conducting a Large Force Exercise that showcased the Air Force’s commitment to readiness, adaptability, and cross-unit integration. The exercise aimed to capitalize on favorable weather conditions and enhance training for pilots and maintenance teams by integrating with multiple military units.



The exercise, named Flock Fest 25, involved roughly 170 personnel from Holloman, including U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from Holloman, U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from Florida Air National Guard, and U.S. Navy F-18 Hornets from Naval Air Station Key West for a range of operations designed to prepare Airmen for future assignments across the Air Force. This exercise allowed maintenance personnel to become familiar with deployment procedures, such as transporting equipment and setting up operations in a new location.



"The main reason for this off-station training was to take advantage of the favorable weather conditions here at Homestead," said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jenna Kuperberg, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Unit officer in charge. “Going on a TDY and deploying is great practice for our Airmen because they get to see firsthand what it takes to move a unit off station, what equipment and personnel are needed, and how to handle logistics. It’s a huge opportunity for growth.”



The exercise’s success wasn’t just limited to flying more sorties. The hands-on experience of operating in a different location under real-world conditions provided Airmen with the chance to apply problem-solving skills in new and sometimes challenging environments. Learning to adjust to unfamiliar factors, such as new facilities and different support structures, was invaluable in furthering their mission readiness.



These opportunities not only enhance Holloman’s training but also ensure that the airmen are mission-ready and fully prepared for success in all future Air Force endeavors.



“This TDY will help our Airmen and future leaders continue to progress in their development because it's not just about flying more sorties, it’s about learning how to work together with various branches and units,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Flinn, 8th AMU assistant section chief. “This experience will help our Airmen and pilots in their future assignments, ensuring they are prepared for any mission, no matter where they are stationed.”



Flinn, who has completed 23 TDYs and four deployments, highlighted the importance of such deployments in preparing future pilots for their careers.



“In order to prepare our future pilots, going through the pipeline here at Holloman to advance their future careers, wherever they may need to deploy, getting insight on what it takes to move aircraft, maintenance, equipment, and personnel to forward locations is vital,” said Flinn. “This exercise is essential in preparing them for future deployments, especially in scenarios where America’s fighting force and contested airspace are concerned.”



Holloman’s training mission required intricate coordination among numerous Air Force units, and logistics played a crucial role in ensuring a seamless operation.



The 49th Wing packed up cargo, rolling stock, and other equipment, inspecting it before loading everything onto trucks for the three-day journey to Homestead. Once on the ground, teams set up, inventoried their gear, and began operations in a completely new environment.



Working alongside other units and branches was another key benefit of this exercise. The integration with F-16s from Homestead, F-35s, and Navy units allowed pilots and maintenance teams to experience joint operations in a diverse, multi-platform environment. This cross-service training is pivotal for preparing Airmen and pilots for future deployments where interoperability will be essential.



Airmen expanded their training opportunities while working with the various aircrafts. The deployment also provided a real-world learning experience for them, with many involved in planning, logistics and operations.



“Being here at Homestead has been an amazing experience with a positive impact on both myself and the other Airmen, providing us the opportunity to focus on adaptability while applying the same safety standards and cultural values we emphasize at home station,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Hansen, 8th AMU dedicated crew chief. “This mission has been a great learning opportunity for all of us because it’s an experience that will stay with us as we continue to grow and evolve in our roles.”

