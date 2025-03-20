HM-12 Sundown Ceremony

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch, Naval Air Force

Atlantic Public Affairs



Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 12 held a sundown ceremony at

Naval Station Norfolk, March 21, closing the chapter on 54 years of excellence.



HM-12 retired the “Sea Dragons” insignia along with the nickname during the ceremony.



HM-12 was established on April 1, 1971 at what was then called, Naval Air Station

Norfolk, but is now Chambers Field and is a part of Naval Station Norfolk. As the first

squadron of its kind, HM-12 functioned uniquely as both an operational unit and as a

readiness training squadron flying first the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, then

transitioning to the MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter.



Retired Vice Adm. Kevin Scott served as the ceremony's guest speaker.



“After serving 38 years in the Navy, there are certain tenets I abide my life and career

by, it all and all of it started here at HM-12,” Scott said. “This squadron has been

around for 50 years, and they have armed their Sailors and Airman to be ready to

respond to the nations call globally, within 72 hours throughout that 50 years, and I can’t

think of better testament then to celebrate that today.”



Capt. Eric R. Johnson, the commanding officer of HM-12, concluded the ceremony with

his remarks.



“Sunning down is an end of an era and an exciting time for a transition in the Navy to

modernize air borne mine countermeasures,” Johnson said. “This community has a lot

of camaraderie and friends that have stuck together over the years.”



The sundown of HM-12 marks the end of an era and only leaves HM-15 as the last

Navy squadron flying the MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter. This event celebrated the

contributions and legacy of the people and the aircrafts that has played a pivotal role in

naval aviation history.

