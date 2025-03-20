Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HM-12 Sundown Ceremony

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julianna Lynch 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch, Naval Air Force
    Atlantic Public Affairs

    Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 12 held a sundown ceremony at
    Naval Station Norfolk, March 21, closing the chapter on 54 years of excellence.

    HM-12 retired the “Sea Dragons” insignia along with the nickname during the ceremony.

    HM-12 was established on April 1, 1971 at what was then called, Naval Air Station
    Norfolk, but is now Chambers Field and is a part of Naval Station Norfolk. As the first
    squadron of its kind, HM-12 functioned uniquely as both an operational unit and as a
    readiness training squadron flying first the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, then
    transitioning to the MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter.

    Retired Vice Adm. Kevin Scott served as the ceremony's guest speaker.

    “After serving 38 years in the Navy, there are certain tenets I abide my life and career
    by, it all and all of it started here at HM-12,” Scott said. “This squadron has been
    around for 50 years, and they have armed their Sailors and Airman to be ready to
    respond to the nations call globally, within 72 hours throughout that 50 years, and I can’t
    think of better testament then to celebrate that today.”

    Capt. Eric R. Johnson, the commanding officer of HM-12, concluded the ceremony with
    his remarks.

    “Sunning down is an end of an era and an exciting time for a transition in the Navy to
    modernize air borne mine countermeasures,” Johnson said. “This community has a lot
    of camaraderie and friends that have stuck together over the years.”

    The sundown of HM-12 marks the end of an era and only leaves HM-15 as the last
    Navy squadron flying the MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter. This event celebrated the
    contributions and legacy of the people and the aircrafts that has played a pivotal role in
    naval aviation history.

    COMNAVAIRLANT
    Sundown Ceremony
    HM-12
    MH-53E Seadragon

