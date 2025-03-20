Bomber Barons conclude exercise Red Flag 25-2

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. – The “Bomber Barons” of the 23rd Bomb Squadron concluded exercise Red Flag 25-2 here, March 21.



This iteration of the advanced aerial combat training exercise, which takes place annually at Nellis AFB, featured five B-52H Stratofortress bombers from the 23BS. The bombers deployed from Minot AFB, North Dakota, to participate in the exercise, which began on March 10.



“The mission of Red Flag is to enhance the combat readiness of our aircrews,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin Jensen, 5th Bomb Wing deputy commander. “For most of our younger B-52 aircrews, this is their first time participating in Red Flag; they can take the lessons learned here and apply them in the execution of our global strike mission back at home station.”



From March 10-21, the “Bomber Barons” flew over 30 simulated combat sorties totaling over 96 flight hours and integrated with a wide array of allies, partner nations and joint forces, which included the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.



“One of the key takeaways from this exercise has been that communication is key,” Jensen explained. “Our B-52 aircrews are called upon to execute missions around the world; coming here and executing in a large-force environment has been a great experience in preparation for the next mission.”



The opportunity to conduct integrated training during exercises like Red Flag 25-2 is vital to reinforcing and validating the collective warfighting capabilities of the United States, as well as the allies and partners who participate.



“It’s been a great experience working with our allies and partners during Red Flag 25-2,” said Jensen. “All of the teams here have been extremely professional, and the collaboration with them will prove very beneficial in the event of future conflicts when we have to operate as a coalition.”



The conclusion of Red Flag 25-2 marks another successful demonstration of the 23BS’s ability to cohesively integrate with allied forces. As the “Bomber Barons” return to Minot AFB, they bring with them invaluable experience that will enhance their ability to execute real-world missions across the globe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2025 Date Posted: 03.21.2025 19:42 Story ID: 493498 Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber Barons conclude exercise Red Flag 25-2, by SrA Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.