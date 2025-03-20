Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gary Sinise brings Invincible Spirit Festival back to Brooke Army Medical Center

    Gary Sinise brings Invincible Spirit Festival back to Brooke Army Medical Center

    Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Gary Sinise performs with the Lt. Dan Band at the Invincible Spirit Festival at Brooke...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Story by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, March 21, 2025 – Actor Gary Sinise and the Gary Sinise Foundation hosted the Invincible Spirit Festival at Brooke Army Medical Center on March 21, 2025, treating staff members, patients, families and the Joint Base San Antonio community to a fun-filled day of entertainment and appreciation. The highlight of the event was a performance by Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band, who took to the stage to play a lively set for the enthusiastic crowd. The festival, held at no cost to attendees, was a morale-boosting tribute to the men and women of Team BAMC and the broader Joint Base San Antonio community, recognizing their tireless efforts to support the overall readiness and warfighter lethality of the U.S. military.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 17:22
    Story ID: 493497
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gary Sinise brings Invincible Spirit Festival back to Brooke Army Medical Center, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Gary Sinise brings Invincible Spirit Festival back to Brooke Army Medical Center
    Gary Sinise brings Invincible Spirit Festival back to Brooke Army Medical Center
    Gary Sinise brings Invincible Spirit Festival back to Brooke Army Medical Center
    Gary Sinise brings Invincible Spirit Festival back to Brooke Army Medical Center
    Gary Sinise brings Invincible Spirit Festival back to Brooke Army Medical Center
    Gary Sinise brings Invincible Spirit Festival back to Brooke Army Medical Center
    Gary Sinise brings Invincible Spirit Festival back to Brooke Army Medical Center
    Gary Sinise brings Invincible Spirit Festival back to Brooke Army Medical Center
    Gary Sinise brings Invincible Spirit Festival back to Brooke Army Medical Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gary Sinise
    Lt. Dan Band
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Invincible Spirit Festival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download