JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, March 21, 2025 – Actor Gary Sinise and the Gary Sinise Foundation hosted the Invincible Spirit Festival at Brooke Army Medical Center on March 21, 2025, treating staff members, patients, families and the Joint Base San Antonio community to a fun-filled day of entertainment and appreciation. The highlight of the event was a performance by Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band, who took to the stage to play a lively set for the enthusiastic crowd. The festival, held at no cost to attendees, was a morale-boosting tribute to the men and women of Team BAMC and the broader Joint Base San Antonio community, recognizing their tireless efforts to support the overall readiness and warfighter lethality of the U.S. military.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2025 Date Posted: 03.21.2025 17:22 Story ID: 493497 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gary Sinise brings Invincible Spirit Festival back to Brooke Army Medical Center, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.