V Corps on the shoulder, USAG Poland celebrates growth during patching ceremony, birthday

Photo By Bethany Huff | A U.S. Army Garrison Poland Soldiers dons the V Corps patch during a patching ceremony...... read more read more Photo By Bethany Huff | A U.S. Army Garrison Poland Soldiers dons the V Corps patch during a patching ceremony at the garrison headquarters, March 21, 2025. The patching marked their formal alignment with their Senior Responsible Officer and symbolized the garrison’s expanding mission in support of U.S. Army operations across Eastern Europe. The ceremony, which also celebrated the garrison’s second anniversary, highlighted USAG Poland’s rapid growth, commitment to enduring presence, and continued efforts to strengthen the Army’s Eastern Flank. (U.S. Army Photo by Bethany Huff) see less | View Image Page

POZNAN, Poland – U.S. Army Garrison Poland commemorated two major milestones, March 21, with a patching ceremony and celebration of its second anniversary, underscoring the Army’s enduring commitment to Poland and the steady growth of the garrison.



The ceremony marked the first time Soldiers assigned to USAG Poland donned the V Corps patch, symbolizing the alignment with their Senior Responsible Officer -- Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza and the organization he leads. The celebration also included a cake-cutting ceremony, remarks from garrison leadership, and a look back on key accomplishments.



“You’re not just putting on a patch today,” said Costanza. “You’re putting on the responsibility of ensuring Soldiers have what they need—where they need it and when they need it.” Costanza believes that establishing a permanent V Corps headquarters in Poland is crucial, and a key part of that is "setting the conditions for families.”



“We mark today’s milestone on a key date in our history,” said Col. Jesse Chace, commander of USAG Poland. “On this day two years ago, we became the Army’s newest garrison.” Established in March 2023, USAG Poland has rapidly evolved from a concept to a fully operational garrison supporting thousands of rotational forces across 12 locations.



Held at the garrison’s headquarters in Poznań, the ceremony brought together Soldiers, civilians, host nation partners, and senior leaders.



“‘IT WILL BE DONE’ defines the attitude that got us to where we are in two short years,” said Chace during the ceremony. “It underpins our entire existence.”



USAG Poland's growth, encompassing everything from enhanced base services and infrastructure to collaborations with local communities and the Polish defense forces, signifies more than mere expansion – it embodies stability. As the garrison enters its third year, leaders say the focus remains on people, readiness, and building an enduring platform for the Army in Europe.



“It's a remarkable experience to be a part of building something with this history,” said Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Aleckna, one of the earliest noncommissioned officers to arrive in Poland. “We're combining the legacy of V Corps in Europe with something new, and it's amazing to be involved.” Before a garrison was even conceived in Poland, Aleckna was already on the ground, playing a pivotal role in shaping what USAG Poland has become today.



“We are an organization of milestones,” Aleckna said. “Every year we have accomplished something new that’s never been done before here in Eastern Europe. Now we’ve got a functioning garrison with real impact. Putting on that V Corps patch—it really means something.”



Chace concluded by saying that the event was indeed a celebration of progress, but also a reminder that there is still much work to be done, and they are ready for the task.