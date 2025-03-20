US Army Conducts Successful Precision Strike Missile Long-Range Flight Test

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – On March 19, the U.S. Army continued its string of successes with a Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 flight test at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Launched from a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, commonly known as HIMARS, the PrSM missile successfully demonstrated its extended range flight capability over the Pacific Ocean.

The flight test assessed the PrSM missile’s ability to launch and execute stable flight characteristics throughout the predicted trajectory and range. Missile performance was nominal for all parameters and demonstrated PrSM’s contribution to the enhancement of Army long range precision fires capabilities.

PrSM is the next-generation, long-range precision-strike missile delivering critical capabilities to attack, neutralize, suppress, and destroy targets, supporting successful mission execution via combined Joint All-Domain Operations. PrSM Increment 1 will replace the Army Tactical Missile System and provide greater range and lethality to Army field artillery formations.

