2nd MLG: 2024 GEICO Military Service Award Winner, Sgt. Malika Haines

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Malika Haines, left, a finance technician with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo with Retired Sergeant Major Luis Levia, Manager of GEICO Military Affairs Team, following an award ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 17, 2025. Haines won the 2024 GEICO Service Member of the Year Award in recognition of her influence, both on and off duty within her civilian and military communities, throughout her Marine Corps career. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Salazar)

The GEICO Military Service Award is a meritorious achievement that takes into account all of Haines’ off and on-duty contributions since becoming a Marine in June of 2020. The award is presented to one service member per military branch each year for selfless volunteerism and impacts made to the community. Available to service members ranked E-7 and below, the pool of candidates is vast and competitive.



“I believe my dedication early in my career to self-improvement, leadership, and service set me apart, but more importantly, I believe it was the people around me who made this achievement possible,” said Haines. “I have been blessed with leaders who saw potential in me before I saw it in myself, and they encouraged me to take advantage of opportunities for growth through education, billets, community service and more.”



Haines currently serves as a finance technician with 2nd Marine Logistics Group’s Headquarters and Service Battalion. As a non-commissioned officer within the section, she personally mentors 36 junior Marines, guiding them in all aspects of being a Marine and contributing significantly to their personal and professional development. However, that’s not where her on-duty commitment to service stops.



Throughout her career, Haines has taken the initiative to seek additional duties to ensure the success of others. Haines served as the unit readiness coordinator, where she worked alongside fellow Marines and Sailors to organize 19 events in the Adopt-A-School program, engaging 267 volunteers for a total of 1,542 hours. This work directly benefited the students and Marines through community outreach.



“This reflects not just personal commitment, but the culture of service that my peers and mentors instilled in me,” said Haines. “Specifically, I want to acknowledge the unwavering guidance of Deployment Readiness Coordinator, Ms. Malissa Chaloupka, whose leadership and example encouraged me to step outside my comfort zone and find ways to give back.”



Haines juggled those responsibilities while also acting as a Single Marine Program representative, keeping more than 100 Marines and Sailors informed of important events and opportunities to increase their quality of life. Seeking further ways to apply herself, Haines also served as a Command Physical Training representative where she assisted with physical fitness and combat fitness tests for Marines within her unit.



Haines explained her passion for volunteering by saying, "I believe in being versatile and reaching as many people as possible. My goal is to make a meaningful difference in various communities rather than limiting myself to one area.”



The 23-year-old's enthusiasm for selfless-service led her to spend additional countless hours of her off-duty time dedicated to giving back to the community. Haines’ commitment included coaching and mentoring youth in school sporting events, volunteering numerous hours at Adoption First Animal Rescue and their events, and assisting with cleaning facilities at Wayne Family Medical Center during the COVID-19 pandemic. Haines’ commitment to bettering her community has consistently supported meaningful initiatives, and in turn made a meaningful impact on her character as a person and leader.



Haines chose to volunteer at an adoption-focused animal rescue after witnessing first-hand the challenges many animals face in finding homes due to health or behavioral issues. Inspired by the tireless work of volunteers, she was motivated to join the effort and provide a second chance to animals like Benji, a pit bull mix, whom Haines eventually adopted after fostering for six months. Benji had been labeled as dog-aggressive and difficult to place, but with Haines’ patience and guidance, the dog’s transformation was nothing short of remarkable.



"My experience with Benji reinforced my belief in the importance of service and responsibility,” said Haines. “His resilience and trust in me reminded me of the importance of second chances, something I’ve been fortunate to receive in my journey.”

Even after being recognized with this award and by her command, Haines said she has no plans of slowing down.



“I aspire to continue growing as a leader, both within the military and in my endeavors,” said Haines. “Professionally, I aim to take on more challenging roles and develop others through mentorship, just as I have been guided by incredible leaders along the way.”

Haines emphasizes that success is not just an individual achievement but a collective one.



“True success is measured by how much we contribute to others,” she shared. “I hope to inspire others as I was to volunteer, creating a ripple effect of service. Whether in professional development, mentorship, or community service, real impact happens when we uplift those around us. I am deeply grateful for the people who have encouraged me to grow, pushed me beyond my perceived limits, and reminded me that true success is measured by how much we contribute to others.”



Haines’ story is a testament to the power of mentorship, the importance of volunteerism, and the impact of giving back to the community.



