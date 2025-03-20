QA saves taxpayer dollars, ensures naval nuclear readiness

Courtesy Photo | A quality assurance specialist with Defense Contract Management Agency Naval Special...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A quality assurance specialist with Defense Contract Management Agency Naval Special Emphasis Operations contract management office, completed the qualification of a new dry film lubricant used in critical nuclear components, which will strengthen America’s Navy and potentially save millions in taxpayer dollars. (U.S. Navy Photo/mass communication specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin R. Blake) see less | View Image Page

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Michael Bolton, a quality assurance specialist with Defense Contract Management Agency Naval Special Emphasis Operations contract management office, completed the qualification of a new dry film lubricant used in critical nuclear components, which will strengthen America’s Navy and potentially save millions in taxpayer dollars.



The military grade lubricant was recently developed by a new industrial partnership after being discontinued by its original manufacturer. It is used in a variety of naval applications including nuclear reactor lubrication on submarines and aircraft carriers.



The new formula underwent extensive testing in order to be added to the Qualified Products List for purchase by the Navy, Bolton explained.



“This included performing oversight of the manufacturing processes, testing, record control, equipment calibration, product segregation and packaging,” Bolton said.



The dry film lubricant is commonly used in nuclear facilities for anti-seize, thread lubrication, and for lubricating moving parts for nuclear applications.



“(Its) development, testing, and qualification resulted in an immediate savings of over $100,000 for the government,” Bolton said. “Additionally, its use is expected to lead to significant reductions in maintenance, downtime, and part replacement, potentially saving $2.5 million to $3 million annually.”



The DCMA Navy Special Emphasis Program plays a vital role in enhancing warfighter lethality by ensuring the timely delivery of quality material.