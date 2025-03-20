Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QA saves taxpayer dollars, ensures naval nuclear readiness

    STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Story by Jason Kaneshiro 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Michael Bolton, a quality assurance specialist with Defense Contract Management Agency Naval Special Emphasis Operations contract management office, completed the qualification of a new dry film lubricant used in critical nuclear components, which will strengthen America’s Navy and potentially save millions in taxpayer dollars.

    The military grade lubricant was recently developed by a new industrial partnership after being discontinued by its original manufacturer. It is used in a variety of naval applications including nuclear reactor lubrication on submarines and aircraft carriers.

    The new formula underwent extensive testing in order to be added to the Qualified Products List for purchase by the Navy, Bolton explained.

    “This included performing oversight of the manufacturing processes, testing, record control, equipment calibration, product segregation and packaging,” Bolton said.

    The dry film lubricant is commonly used in nuclear facilities for anti-seize, thread lubrication, and for lubricating moving parts for nuclear applications.

    “(Its) development, testing, and qualification resulted in an immediate savings of over $100,000 for the government,” Bolton said. “Additionally, its use is expected to lead to significant reductions in maintenance, downtime, and part replacement, potentially saving $2.5 million to $3 million annually.”

    The DCMA Navy Special Emphasis Program plays a vital role in enhancing warfighter lethality by ensuring the timely delivery of quality material.

    This work, QA saves taxpayer dollars, ensures naval nuclear readiness, by Jason Kaneshiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

